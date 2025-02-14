New leak suggests Apple's first foldable iPhone won't be a giant
iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Talk of Apple developing a foldable iPhone has been floating around for a while. In fact, a recent leak even revealed some alleged core specs for the device. Now, another leak is shedding light on some display details.
According to the latest leak, the foldable iPhone could feature a roughly 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.74-inch inner display. That firmly places it in the book-style foldable category. We've heard similar size estimates before, and if Apple sticks to these dimensions, it might end up being more compact than most foldables on the market.
Allegedly, this could be the screen sizes of the foldable iPhone. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Right now, there aren't many book-style foldables with such a small cover screen. Even Google's Pixel Fold, launched in 2023, has a 5.8-inch outer display paired with a 7.6-inch main screen. Meanwhile, Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner display.
But hey, the first-gen iPhone Fold (though the name's still up in the air) is rumored to have a wider aspect ratio than Samsung's Z Fold series. And with advanced display technologies like LTPO for power efficiency, CoE for better color accuracy, and UTG for improved durability, Apple could overcome screen size trade-offs and still deliver a unique user experience.
Plus, the smaller size could be a win for anyone looking for a book-style foldable that isn't too bulky when closed. Speaking of which, the phone is expected to measure 9.2 mm thick when folded and around 4.6 mm thick when opened up.
When compared to Oppo's upcoming ultra-thin Find N5, which is 8.93 mm when folded, it's still slightly bulkier. But, placed next to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 5.6 mm unfolded and 12.1 mm folded – it starts to look pretty slim.
That said, keep in mind this is all early speculation, so take these leaks with a grain of salt. Apple's first foldable isn't expected until next year at the earliest, and plenty could change before then.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: