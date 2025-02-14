Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

New leak suggests Apple's first foldable iPhone won't be a giant

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 15 Pro Max next to Galaxy Z Fold 5 placed side-by-side on a wooden surface.
iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy Z Fold 5. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Talk of Apple developing a foldable iPhone has been floating around for a while. In fact, a recent leak even revealed some alleged core specs for the device. Now, another leak is shedding light on some display details.

According to the latest leak, the foldable iPhone could feature a roughly 5.49-inch cover screen and a 7.74-inch inner display. That firmly places it in the book-style foldable category. We've heard similar size estimates before, and if Apple sticks to these dimensions, it might end up being more compact than most foldables on the market.

Allegedly, this could be the screen sizes of the foldable iPhone. | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Right now, there aren't many book-style foldables with such a small cover screen. Even Google's Pixel Fold, launched in 2023, has a 5.8-inch outer display paired with a 7.6-inch main screen. Meanwhile, Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a 6.3-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner display.

But hey, the first-gen iPhone Fold (though the name's still up in the air) is rumored to have a wider aspect ratio than Samsung's Z Fold series. And with advanced display technologies like LTPO for power efficiency, CoE for better color accuracy, and UTG for improved durability, Apple could overcome screen size trade-offs and still deliver a unique user experience.

Plus, the smaller size could be a win for anyone looking for a book-style foldable that isn't too bulky when closed. Speaking of which, the phone is expected to measure 9.2 mm thick when folded and around 4.6 mm thick when opened up.

When compared to Oppo's upcoming ultra-thin Find N5, which is 8.93 mm when folded, it's still slightly bulkier. But, placed next to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 – 5.6 mm unfolded and 12.1 mm folded – it starts to look pretty slim.

That said, keep in mind this is all early speculation, so take these leaks with a grain of salt. Apple's first foldable isn't expected until next year at the earliest, and plenty could change before then.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless