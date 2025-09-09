Apple's AirPods Pro 3 come with world-leading ANC, heart rate monitoring, and live translations





These bad boys are called These bad boys are called AirPods Pro 3 rather than AirPods Pro 4, which some prospective buyers might find to be a little confusing, also fueling speculation that another model with a more radical set of upgrades and new features could come out as early as next year.

What's new and exciting about the AirPods Pro 3





Built-in heart rate monitor (!!!);

Improved design for better fit and all-day comfort;

Live Translation functionality powered by Apple Intelligence (!!!!!!);

Twice the ANC compared to the previous generation/four times more effective ANC compared to the first-gen AirPods Pro;

IP57 sweat and water resistance;

Longer battery life.

Just as expected, Apple is expanding the Powerbeats Pro 2 's number one feature to a much wider audience after what we can assume was considered a successful test run. Like on the company's sporty Beats-branded earbuds, heart rate sensing will only work during workouts, which is... still more useful than what other "mainstream" buds can do today.

But the AirPods Pro 3 are capable of so much more than just replacing your smart band or smartwatch for in-workout health tracking, also working some fancy new software magic to translate your conversations in real time. That's right, you can travel to a foreign country now without speaking a word of the local language, and at least in theory, manage to have a conversation with a perfect stranger with only these buds in your ears.

Contrary to many pre-launch rumors, the AirPods Pro 3 seem to vastly improve the audio performance and especially the active noise cancellation of their forerunners as well. In fact, Apple is billing this product as the "world's best" at cancelling noise among all in-ear headphones. Your move, Sony and Beats!

Of course, that's not the only thing that makes a pair of earbuds great, which is why it's obviously nice (for Apple) that the AirPods Pro 3 have so much more going for them.

AirPods Pro 3 pricing and availability

Up for pre-order starting today, yes, today, Apple's ultra-high-end new earbuds are... amazingly not costlier than the AirPods Pro 2. Yes, you can get the world's best active noise cancellation (according to Apple) for just $249.99, with shipments scheduled to kick off as early as September 19.





