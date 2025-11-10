Who needs Black Friday when Apple's AirPods 4 are on sale at a new record low price today?
You've got to hurry if you want to get some of the best affordable earbuds around at an unbeatable discount long before Christmas.
Yes, today is a Monday, and Thanksgiving is still more than two weeks away. So what? Best Buy is clearly not wasting any time rolling out the greatest tech deals of the season (and of the year), although technically, the retailer's latest AirPods 4 promotion is not included in that "Early Black Friday" sale kicked off this time last week and improved in a few key ways already.
That means Apple's newest (non-Pro) earbuds could score an even heftier discount closer to Black Friday 2025 on November 28, which I personally doubt will actually happen at any point by the end of the year. If anything, the fourth-gen "standard" AirPods will cost $84.99 on a number of different occasions at a number of different retailers this holiday season, so you might as well pull the trigger right now.
You only have until the end of the day to reduce a price point normally set at $129.99, and in case you're wondering, yes, we've seen that drop several times in recent months. But the best previous deal allowed bargain hunters to save just $40 instead of the current $45, which happens to be the case again at the time of this writing on Amazon.
While an extra $5 in savings will obviously not change your life, the principle remains - it's nice to be able to get some of the best wireless earbuds around at their lowest possible price, and (reasonably) expect that not to drop any further anytime soon.
With or without active noise cancellation, the AirPods 4 will sound great... for their price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
To be perfectly clear, this is the non-noise-cancelling version of the 2024-released AirPods 4, which does still come with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, as well as the same Apple H2 chip as the top-of-the-line AirPods Pro 3 for flawless connectivity with new and old iPhones. The battery life is not bad, at up to five hours of uninterrupted listening time and 30 hours with the bundled charging case factored in, and the IP54 water and dust resistance is yet another solid reason to consider a purchase today (and only today).
