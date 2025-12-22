Amazon outdoes itself and every other retailer with insane new $350 Pixel 10 discount
One of the best Android phones is incredibly cheaper than ever at the very last moment before Christmas.
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I can't believe I'm even going to entertain this notion on December 22, but if you still haven't found the perfect Christmas gift at the perfect price for your better half or a special someone in your life, I have the greatest deal to recommend.
Incredibly enough, one of the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season is on sale at its lowest price at the very last moment before the end of the year. I'm talking a lower price than on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, although it goes without saying that you don't have a lot of time at your disposal right now to claim a Pixel 10 at a whopping $350 off.
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You'll also need to be okay with ordering the 6.3-inch handset in a Lemongrass colorway if you think you can settle for 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the 256GB storage configuration is currently available for $350 under its $899 list price in both Indigo and Lemongrass hues.
More importantly, you'll have to remember to apply the "PIXEL10" promo code at checkout for these specific models on Amazon to claim an extra $100 discount on top of the general $250 price cut for all variants. Finally, it's vital to note that delivery by Christmas is no longer guaranteed (especially if you don't place your order right away), although it is still very possible for at least two of those three massively discounted models.
Who said that compact phones can't make great Christmas gifts? | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
To be perfectly clear, this is Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 edition you're looking at here, which normally starts at $799 with that aforementioned compact 6.3-inch screen in tow, as well as a Tensor G5 processor under the hood, a very generous 4,970mAh battery, 12GB RAM (in combination with both 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space), and perhaps most notably, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 48, 10.8MP, and 13MP sensors.
In short, the value proposition is absolutely mind-blowing at a new record high $350 discount, but once again, time is of the essence. If you ask me, there's a very good chance that promotional code will go away by the end of the day, so act accordingly if you want to play Santa and keep your expenses to a minimum.
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