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Amazon outdoes itself and every other retailer with insane new $350 Pixel 10 discount

One of the best Android phones is incredibly cheaper than ever at the very last moment before Christmas.

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Google Pixel 10 in Indigo color
I can't believe I'm even going to entertain this notion on December 22, but if you still haven't found the perfect Christmas gift at the perfect price for your better half or a special someone in your life, I have the greatest deal to recommend.

Incredibly enough, one of the best Android phones money can buy this holiday season is on sale at its lowest price at the very last moment before the end of the year. I'm talking a lower price than on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, although it goes without saying that you don't have a lot of time at your disposal right now to claim a Pixel 10 at a whopping $350 off.

Google Pixel 10

$350 off (44%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Lemongrass Color, PIXEL10 Promo Code Required
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10

$350 off (39%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Indigo and Lemongrass Color Options, PIXEL10 Promo Code Required
Buy at Amazon

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You'll also need to be okay with ordering the 6.3-inch handset in a Lemongrass colorway if you think you can settle for 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the 256GB storage configuration is currently available for $350 under its $899 list price in both Indigo and Lemongrass hues.

More importantly, you'll have to remember to apply the "PIXEL10" promo code at checkout for these specific models on Amazon to claim an extra $100 discount on top of the general $250 price cut for all variants. Finally, it's vital to note that delivery by Christmas is no longer guaranteed (especially if you don't place your order right away), although it is still very possible for at least two of those three massively discounted models.


To be perfectly clear, this is Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 edition you're looking at here, which normally starts at $799 with that aforementioned compact 6.3-inch screen in tow, as well as a Tensor G5 processor under the hood, a very generous 4,970mAh battery, 12GB RAM (in combination with both 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space), and perhaps most notably, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 48, 10.8MP, and 13MP sensors.

In short, the value proposition is absolutely mind-blowing at a new record high $350 discount, but once again, time is of the essence. If you ask me, there's a very good chance that promotional code will go away by the end of the day, so act accordingly if you want to play Santa and keep your expenses to a minimum.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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