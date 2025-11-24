Amazon's exceptional AirPods 4 Black Friday deals have somehow gotten even better





That's right, the That's right, the AirPods 4 are even cheaper today than last Thursday, costing 50 bucks less than usual sans active noise cancellation and an incredible $80 under their $179 list price in a premium noise-cancelling version.

The non-noise-cancelling model, mind you, is normally priced at $129, which means that a 1-year-old AirPods edition is undoubtedly among the best budget earbuds available this Black Friday... season. That being said, my firm recommendation would be to consider the costlier fourth-gen AirPods first, and only if you can't afford them at a new record high discount of $80, settle for the cheaper version.

a lot cheaper than the brand-new and super-sophisticated Of course, these are not Apple 's absolute greatest wireless earbuds right now, but they arecheaper than the brand-new and super-sophisticated AirPods Pro 3 , so I'm sure bargain hunters will be convinced relatively easily to give up features like heart rate monitoring and live translations by Amazon's supreme new deals.





AirPods 4 and the ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 3 AirPods 4 also share a few other advanced technologies with their Pro-branded cousins (including Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support). Keep in mind that the non-Proand the ultra-high-endactually come with the exact same Apple H2 chip under the hood. The noise-cancellingalso share a few other advanced technologies with their Pro-branded cousins (including Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support).









Battery life is one department where the AirPods 4 aren't exactly going to blow your mind in, although the 20-hour endurance rating with their bundled charging case factored in is certainly not disappointing either.



The overall sound quality is also unlikely to disappoint you, while the design is just as iconic nowadays as it is... a fashion statement. In short, you're looking at one of the best Black Friday Week deals available this year, and you might want to hurry and claim it before Amazon inevitably brings it to a halt.



