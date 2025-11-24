Amazon's exceptional AirPods 4 Black Friday deals have somehow gotten even better

Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Apple AirPods 4
If you thought Amazon's initial Black Friday 2025 promotion on Apple's latest non-Pro AirPods was too good to be true (as I did), I can't wait to hear your thoughts on the e-commerce giant's improved holiday deals.

That's right, the AirPods 4 are even cheaper today than last Thursday, costing 50 bucks less than usual sans active noise cancellation and an incredible $80 under their $179 list price in a premium noise-cancelling version.

Apple AirPods 4

$49 off (38%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$79 off (44%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon


The non-noise-cancelling model, mind you, is normally priced at $129, which means that a 1-year-old AirPods edition is undoubtedly among the best budget earbuds available this Black Friday... season. That being said, my firm recommendation would be to consider the costlier fourth-gen AirPods first, and only if you can't afford them at a new record high discount of $80, settle for the cheaper version.

Of course, these are not Apple's absolute greatest wireless earbuds right now, but they are a lot cheaper than the brand-new and super-sophisticated AirPods Pro 3, so I'm sure bargain hunters will be convinced relatively easily to give up features like heart rate monitoring and live translations by Amazon's supreme new deals.

Keep in mind that the non-Pro AirPods 4 and the ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 3 actually come with the exact same Apple H2 chip under the hood. The noise-cancelling AirPods 4 also share a few other advanced technologies with their Pro-branded cousins (including Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking support).


Battery life is one department where the AirPods 4 aren't exactly going to blow your mind in, although the 20-hour endurance rating with their bundled charging case factored in is certainly not disappointing either.

The overall sound quality is also unlikely to disappoint you, while the design is just as iconic nowadays as it is... a fashion statement. In short, you're looking at one of the best Black Friday Week deals available this year, and you might want to hurry and claim it before Amazon inevitably brings it to a halt.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15292 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
