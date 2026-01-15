A disappointing iPhone 17e rumor gets a confirmation, but it might not be all bad news
The iPhone 17e is almost certainly getting a major visual upgrade.
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Earlier rumors have mentioned a mixed bag of potential iPhone 17e upgrades and features that may return and disappoint Apple fans. However, a new leak may have just confirmed some of the most important details about the upcoming budget-friendly iPhone.
Apple plans to upgrade the iPhone 17e display and include a Dynamic Island instead of the notch seen on the iPhone 16e. According to new information (source in Chinese) from the prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the company will continue using a display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display will feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel, and it’ll likely be based on the iPhone 15.
While those details may sound as disappointing as ever, the leaker also said that sales of the iPhone 17e are expected to be far better than those of its predecessor. Considering that the iPhone 16e was among the best-selling smartphones in 2025, that would be good news for Apple.
Of course, the specs of the iPhone 17e may sound disappointing to many. Numerous Android smartphones sold for much lower prices than even the cheapest iPhone feature 120Hz displays and more than a single camera.
Considering that the smartphone industry is preparing for a significant price increase, mid-range devices may turn out more important than ever before, even for Apple. I wouldn’t be surprised if many people end up with an iPhone 17e and choose a less smooth display instead of paying the expected premium for a flagship device.
iPhone 17e may get a Dynamic Island, a 60Hz display, and an upgraded chipset
Apple plans to upgrade the iPhone 17e display and include a Dynamic Island instead of the notch seen on the iPhone 16e. According to new information (source in Chinese) from the prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the company will continue using a display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display will feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel, and it’ll likely be based on the iPhone 15.
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While that’s just a confirmation of previous leaks, Digital Chat Station also says that the iPhone 17e will feature “an upgraded A19 processor,” without clarifying the chip’s details. Earlier leaks claimed that Apple would use a downgraded version of the A19 with potentially lower clock speeds and fewer GPU cores. The iPhone 16e features a version of the A18 chip with one GPU core less than the regular iPhone 16.
Set up for success
iPhone 16e. | Image by Image credit — PhoneArena
While those details may sound as disappointing as ever, the leaker also said that sales of the iPhone 17e are expected to be far better than those of its predecessor. Considering that the iPhone 16e was among the best-selling smartphones in 2025, that would be good news for Apple.
Would you buy an iPhone 17e with a 60Hz display?
Yes, I just want an affordable iPhone
49.23%
Only if I find it at a lower price
20.77%
Only if its performance is amazing
13.08%
No, I’d look for an Android at the same price
16.92%
Of course, the specs of the iPhone 17e may sound disappointing to many. Numerous Android smartphones sold for much lower prices than even the cheapest iPhone feature 120Hz displays and more than a single camera.
Probably the most important iPhone of 2026
Considering that the smartphone industry is preparing for a significant price increase, mid-range devices may turn out more important than ever before, even for Apple. I wouldn’t be surprised if many people end up with an iPhone 17e and choose a less smooth display instead of paying the expected premium for a flagship device.
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