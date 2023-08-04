In a strange turn of events, iPhone 15 is now likely to have a better camera than 15 Pro
Gone are the days when most features used to be standard across the entire iPhone lineup. Apple has now started reserving the better features for the Pro models but a surprising new report says there might be one exception to this strategy.
Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max got a new 48MP camera and the Dynamic Island cutout, whereas the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus retained the 12MP primary camera and the notch.
It can be said with a reasonable amount of certainty that the whole lineup will have the Dynamic Island this year and all phones will have a 48MP main camera. But not all 48MP cameras are created equal.
According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15's primary camera might be better than the iPhone 15 Pro's main shooter. He says that the base iPhone 15 models will employ a new stacked CIS design and the Pro won't get it until next year.
Following two 2H23 iPhone 15 standard models, two 2H24 iPhone 16 Pro models will also adopt stacked-designed CIS." - Ming-Chi Kuo
The fact that Sony is having production issues might be one of the reasons why the entire lineup is not going to get the new tech. The three-stacked sensor should theoretically enable the iPhone 15 to capture more light than the iPhone 15 Pro for higher quality images and this might make it the better camera phone of the two.
That said, only the Pros will have a telephoto camera, with the Pro Max expected to get a periscope unit for a zooming range of up to 6x.
Additionally the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have a larger 48MP sensor than the iPhone 15 and this may even out whatever advantages the base models might have over the Pros.
The high-end models are also expected to feature a better chip, beautiful thin bezels, and a titanium body, but this could lead to a price increase.
Apple will reportedly announce its new phones on September 13.
