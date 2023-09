Despite an increase in price, iPhone 15 Pro might start with 128GB storage

MacRumors iPhone 15 Pro will come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, same as last year. This counters the rumors that said the phones could start with 256GB of storage and Apple might also introduce a new 2TB model. According to information obtained by, thewill come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, same as last year. This counters the rumors that said the phones could start with 256GB of storage and Apple might also introduce a new 2TB model.





iPhone 15 Pro with both 6GB and 8GB of RAM but wasn't able to find out which configuration was finalized. A recent report said that the Pro models will have The outlet has also learned that Apple tested thewith both 6GB and 8GB of RAM but wasn't able to find out which configuration was finalized. A recent report said that the Pro models will have 8GB of RAM , an increase from 6GB on the iPhone 14 Pro





It's also possible that Apple will sell iPhone 15 Pro variants with both 6GB and 8GB of RAM. One report hinted that 8GB of RAM would be reserved for higher-capacity models. This is something that Android phone makers already do. Apple employs the same strategy for the iPad Pro.









The Pro models will apparently be powered by the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip and will have a titanium frame, which could make them lighter and increase their chances of becoming one of the best phones of 2023 . The iPhone 15 Pro Max will allegedly get a periscope zoom camera with up to 6x optical zoom. The entire lineup is expected to feature a USB-C port, Dynamic Island, and a 48MP primary camera.

At this point, it's pretty much confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be more expensive than the models they will replace, which start at $999 and $1,099, respectively, unless, of course, Apple proves all the rumors wrong. The phones were previously expected to offer more base storage than their predecessors and this could have taken the sting off the price but that doesn't seem to be the case any longer.