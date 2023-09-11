iPhone 15 Pro could be lighter but thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro









According to today's report, the iPhone 15 Pro will weigh 188 grams, making it 18 grams lighter than the 206 grams iPhone 14 Pro . The phone will measure 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm, meaning it will be a smidge shorter and narrower but thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro , which measures 147.5mm x 71.5mm x 7.85mm.





iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be 19 grams lighter than the Similarly, theis expected to be 19 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (221 grams vs 240 grams) but it could be a hair shorter, not as wide, and also thicker (159.9mm x 76.7mm 8.25mm vs 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm).





iPhone 15 Pro might be more comfortable to hold than the iPhone 14 Pro . That's because the back glass is expected to curve slightly at the edges and the frame is also reported to be more curved than before. The camera bump is said to be thicker, likely because of the Despite being thicker, themight be more comfortable to hold than the. That's because the back glass is expected to curve slightly at the edges and the frame is also reported to be more curved than before. The camera bump is said to be thicker, likely because of the new upgraded components . The phone is also expected to have slimmer screen bezels.





As for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, they will continue to be made of aluminum and will likely have pretty much the same dimensions as their predecessors.