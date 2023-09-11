Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
iPhone 15 Pro could be lighter but thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple will reveal the iPhone 15 tomorrow during the Wonderlust event and leaks are still coming in. Apple-centric website MacRumors has gotten its hands on the exact dimensions of the four models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are highly likely to have a titanium frame and this could make the phones lighter than their predecessors, as titanium is lighter than stainless steel. They will apparently feature Grade 5 Titanium, which is known for its corrosion resistance properties. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said that the new material will make the phones up to 10 percent lighter than the current-generation models. This would be a relief as despite being one of the best phones of 2023, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can be a pain to hold due to their heft.

According to today's report, the iPhone 15 Pro will weigh 188 grams, making it 18 grams lighter than the 206 grams iPhone 14 Pro. The phone will measure 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm, meaning it will be a smidge shorter and narrower but thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro, which measures 147.5mm x 71.5mm x 7.85mm.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be 19 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (221 grams vs 240 grams) but it could be a hair shorter, not as wide, and also thicker (159.9mm x 76.7mm 8.25mm vs 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm).

Despite being thicker, the iPhone 15 Pro might be more comfortable to hold than the iPhone 14 Pro. That's because the back glass is expected to curve slightly at the edges and the frame is also reported to be more curved than before. The camera bump is said to be thicker, likely because of the new upgraded components. The phone is also expected to have slimmer screen bezels.

As for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, they will continue to be made of aluminum and will likely have pretty much the same dimensions as their predecessors. 

