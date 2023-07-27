iPhone 14 Pro's superior 48MP camera will reportedly remain exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro





The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are widely expected to feature a 48MP main camera but this camera won't be the same as the iPhone 14 Pro's camera.





iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to stick with the same 48MP Sony sensor, but other improvements such as a The iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera is 1/1.28 inches and has 1.22µm pixels. ThePro is rumored to stick with the same 48MP Sony sensor, but other improvements such as a hybrid lens design and a larger aperture are expected, which could make the Pros one of the best camera phones of 2023.





iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely Theand 15 Plus will likely also have a 48MP camera , but they will be equipped with a smaller 1/1.5 inches sensor, according to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station . Even though this would be an improvement compared to the iPhone 14's 1/1.7 inches 12MP camera, the Pros are going to maintain their edge, contrary to what earlier reports have been saying.





Larger sensors can gather more light so they are theoretically capable of producing sharper and more detailed shots, especially when the lighting conditions are not favorable. They also make it easier to attain a soft background blur.









While that's sure to sting if you are planning on buying one of the base models, the silver lining here is that these models are expected to cost the same as their predecessors, while the Pros might be up to $200 more expensive





in September. As always, nothing is set in stone and none of the leaks are guaranteed to happen, though most of them are very likely. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup in September.

Apple disappointed many buyers last year by not equipping the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with the same main camera and chipset as the Pro models and things will remain that way this year as well apparently.