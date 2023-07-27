Another analyst sees a price hike in the U.S. for the iPhone 15 Pro line





iPhone 15 Pro Max could have a starting price of $1,199 or $1,299 which would be a raise of $100 or $200 respectively over the iPhone 14 Pro Max price. Long says that the periscope lens would add $50 to the bill of materials for the iPhone 15 Pro Max .

MacRumors was able to read a research note from Barclay's Tim Long. After speaking with supply chain outfits in Asia, Long expects Apple to raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro by $100 over the iPhone 14 Pro. The latter starts at $999 for the 128GB variant. He says that thecould have a starting price of $1,199 or $1,299 which would be a raise of $100 or $200 respectively over the iPhone 14 Pro Max price. Long says that the periscope lens would add $50 to the bill of materials for the





Long expects pricing for the non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to stay the same which would mean starting prices for those two models will remain at $799 for the iPhone 15 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus.





Based on his forecast, Long sees the pricing for the iPhone 15 series in the U.S. looking like this:

iPhone 15 -$799 (flat with last year).

-$799 (flat with last year). iPhone 15 Plus-$899 (flat with last year).

Plus-$899 (flat with last year). iPhone 15 Pro-$1,099 (+$100 over last year).

Pro-$1,099 (+$100 over last year). iPhone 15 Pro Max -$1,199 to $1,299 (+100 or $200 over last year.













Last year, Apple raised prices in some countries while leaving U.S. prices alone because of the strong U.S. dollar . A strong dollar means that iPhone units sold in foreign countries fetch fewer dollars when converted into U.S. currency. Raising the price of the iPhone in markets where the dollar is strong will increase Apple's take in U.S. Dollars. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 4.3% over the last year which means Apple might not feel the need to hike iPhone price overseas this year.





Many big companies like Apple will try to hedge some of their currency exposure in the foreign exchange market.

