Carrier employees may have unknowingly revealed iPhone 15 announcement date

We are potentially more than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series and one publication appears to have worked out the exact date Apple's new phones will be announced.









9to5Mac Folks athave reasons to believe that this year's launch will also fall on a Wednesday. They have heard from multiple sources that mobile carriers have asked their employees to not be absent on September 13 as a major smartphone announcement is going to happen that day.





Since Apple announces its phones in September, it's easy to put two and two together and deduce that that's when the iPhone 15 announcement event will take place. If that's indeed the case, iPhone 15 pre-orders will probably begin on Friday, September 15, and the phones will go on sale a week later on September 22. This means that the release will be delayed by around a week compared to when the iPhone 14 series was released in 2022.





iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could One report said that the new display process Apple is using to shrink the bezels on thePro and Pro Max could cause a shortage initially but those problems have apparently been taken care of.





iPhone 15 series could be the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and the A16 Bionic chip. Theseries could be the biggest upgrade in three years . The entire lineup is expected to embrace the USB-C port. The Pros could have a titanium body, very slim bezels, a new 3nm chip, and better cameras. The standard models could get thePro's Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and the A16 Bionic chip.



