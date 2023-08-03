Carrier employees may have unknowingly revealed iPhone 15 announcement date
We are potentially more than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 15 series and one publication appears to have worked out the exact date Apple's new phones will be announced.
Apple used to announce new iPhones during either the first or second Tuesday of September but a clash with a public holiday was presumably the reason why the iPhone 14 was announced on Wednesday, September 7 last year.
Folks at 9to5Mac have reasons to believe that this year's launch will also fall on a Wednesday. They have heard from multiple sources that mobile carriers have asked their employees to not be absent on September 13 as a major smartphone announcement is going to happen that day.
Since Apple announces its phones in September, it's easy to put two and two together and deduce that that's when the iPhone 15 announcement event will take place. If that's indeed the case, iPhone 15 pre-orders will probably begin on Friday, September 15, and the phones will go on sale a week later on September 22. This means that the release will be delayed by around a week compared to when the iPhone 14 series was released in 2022.
One report said that the new display process Apple is using to shrink the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could cause a shortage initially but those problems have apparently been taken care of.
The iPhone 15 series could be the biggest upgrade in three years. The entire lineup is expected to embrace the USB-C port. The Pros could have a titanium body, very slim bezels, a new 3nm chip, and better cameras. The standard models could get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and the A16 Bionic chip.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also highly likely to have a new telephoto periscope camera which could make it one of the best camera phones of 2023.
Things that are NOT allowed: