Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is coming to iOS and Android on November 10th

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is coming to iOS and Android on November 10th0
A couple of weeks ago the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy IV was released, and now it’s time for the next chapter. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster will be officially released on November 10th for iOS, Android, and PC.
Collection of SaGa - Final Fantasy Legends was released on September 22nd for iOS and Android, featuring Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III. Earlier this year, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered was released on Android and iOS, and Square is planning to release two Final Fantasy VII games on mobile as well.
- Redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics, featuring iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist, and current collaborator
- Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu
- Improved gameplay, including controller and touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more
- Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time
Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster will be priced at $17.99.