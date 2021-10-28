Notification Center

iOS Android Games

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is coming to iOS and Android on November 10th

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is coming to iOS and Android on November 10th
Earlier this Summer, Square Enix announced during E3 2021 that it will release remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games for PC and mobile. The first three games from the popular series - Final Fantasy I through III already debuted on iOS and Android on July 28th.

A couple of weeks ago the Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy IV was released, and now it’s time for the next chapter. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster will be officially released on November 10th for iOS, Android, and PC.

Final Fantasy games are enjoying a tremendous amount of hype after SquareEnix finally brought released the Final Fantasy VII Remake last year. The PS4 title has started a new renaissance for the series and remakes and remasters are flying left and right.

Collection of SaGa - Final Fantasy Legends was released on September 22nd for iOS and Android, featuring Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III. Earlier this year, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered was released on Android and iOS, and Square is planning to release two Final Fantasy VII games on mobile as well.

Back to the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster. It’s done in retro 2D pixel graphics and will bring the following improvements to the original title:

  • Redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics, featuring iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist, and current collaborator
  • Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu
  • Improved gameplay, including controller and touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more
  • Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster will be priced at $17.99.

