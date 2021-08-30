Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android

Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android0
Fans of the series will find that all three games included in the bundle have been improved with new features and gameplay mechanics, including character speed boost, adjustable screen magnification, new commemorative music and illustrations, as well as easy single-handed play.
Additionally, Square Enix announced the games will include a special anniversary song, 8 different in-game wallpapers, and the choice to play with either Japanese or English text.
Although Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend won’t launch until September 22, pre-registrations are now live on Android, while pre-orders are up on the App Store. The whole bundle costs $20, but it’s probably worth the money.