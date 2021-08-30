Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
iOS Android Games

Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android
After bringing the remasters of the first Final Fantasy games to mobile, Square Enix announced new titles are coming to iOS and Android devices in September. Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend is set to release for iOS and Android on September 22, but PC players will be able to join the fun too starting October 21.

The bundle was initially released on Nintendo Switch last year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the SaGa series, but come September 22, more players will be able to experience the first three titles in the SaGa franchise: The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III.

Fans of the series will find that all three games included in the bundle have been improved with new features and gameplay mechanics, including character speed boost, adjustable screen magnification, new commemorative music and illustrations, as well as easy single-handed play.



Additionally, Square Enix announced the games will include a special anniversary song, 8 different in-game wallpapers, and the choice to play with either Japanese or English text.

Although Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend won’t launch until September 22, pre-registrations are now live on Android, while pre-orders are up on the App Store. The whole bundle costs $20, but it’s probably worth the money.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile takes its war against Dish to the next level by directly targeting Boost Mobile
Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues
by Anam Hamid,  2
Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues
Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy S20 FE gets September security patch, touchscreen issue fix
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon
-$200
Save $100 on these top-tier Sony noise-canceling headphones at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save $100 on these top-tier Sony noise-canceling headphones at Amazon
-$100
Check out the first Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal with no strings attached
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out the first Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G deal with no strings attached
-$50
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless