Square Enix to launch not one but two Final Fantasy VII mobile games

According to Square Enix, FFVII: The First Soldier will be released in 2021, while FFVII: Ever Crisis is slated for launch in 2022. Both will be available as free downloads with in-app purchases for Android and iOS devices. On the other hand, FFVII: The First Soldier is a battle royale action game set in Midgar before the events in the original game. Players will use magic and abilities against other players in arenas inspired by iconic locations in the FFVII universe.





Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII was in the spotlight earlier today during Sony PlayStation's State of Play digital livestream. The Japanese developer announced Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation 5, but it also revealed a new episode that features Yuffie as the main character and a brand-new one.What wasn't shown during Sony's event were the two Final Fantasy VII mobile games Square Enix plans to launch in the coming months. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will be released on both Android and iOS platforms.