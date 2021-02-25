Square Enix to launch not one but two Final Fantasy VII mobile games

is a chapter-structured single-player experience which will cover the whole of the FFVII timeline

On the other hand, FFVII: The First Soldier is a battle royale action game set in Midgar before the events in the original game. Players will use magic and abilities against other players in arenas inspired by iconic locations in the FFVII universe.According to Square Enix, FFVII: The First Soldier will be released in 2021, while FFVII: Ever Crisis is slated for launch in 2022. Both will be available as free downloads with in-app purchases for Android and iOS devices.