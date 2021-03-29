Final Fantasy VIII Remastered out now on Android and iOS, discounted for a limited time
More importantly, the game is discounted until April 4, so regardless of platform, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered costs just $16.99 (down from $20.99) via the App Store and Google Play Store. Although this might feel quite expensive for many, Final Fantasy games are usually one-time purchase apps that don't include in-app purchase. On top of that, they offer dozens of hours of content, not counting the usual grinding required by JRPGs.
Even though this is a port from the remaster version of Final Fantasy VIII for PC, it doesn't have high requirements when it comes to hardware. The game should work fine even on phones/tablets with Android 6.0 and only 2GB RAM, although some devices may not be supported even though they meet the minimum requirements.