Final Fantasy VIII Remastered out now on Android and iOS, discounted for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 29, 2021, 8:48 AM
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered out now on Android and iOS, discounted for a limited time
Square Enix announced last month that it will launch not one but two Final Fantasy VII mobile games in 2021. However, the Japanese company revealed over the weekend that its first Final Fantasy mobile title this year is Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

More importantly, the game is discounted until April 4, so regardless of platform, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered costs just $16.99 (down from $20.99) via the App Store and Google Play Store. Although this might feel quite expensive for many, Final Fantasy games are usually one-time purchase apps that don't include in-app purchase. On top of that, they offer dozens of hours of content, not counting the usual grinding required by JRPGs.

As far as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered goes, content won't be an issue, but Square Enix said the game doesn't have controller support options implemented yet. Also, cloud saves aren't included either. The good news is both these features will be added in an upcoming update.



Even though this is a port from the remaster version of Final Fantasy VIII for PC, it doesn't have high requirements when it comes to hardware. The game should work fine even on phones/tablets with Android 6.0 and only 2GB RAM, although some devices may not be supported even though they meet the minimum requirements.

