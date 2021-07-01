Final Fantasy I-III remasters coming to Android and iOS in late July

Final Fantasy I-III remasters coming to Android and iOS in late July0
Later on, Square Enix revealed that only the first three Final Fantasy games will be launched on Android and iOS this month. So, if you're a Final Fantasy fan and wish to play the old games on your mobile device, you'll be able to buy them from July 29.
- Redrawn 2D pixel character and background graphics, featuring iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist, and current collaborator
- Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu
- Improved gameplay, including controller and touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more
- Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player, and the ability to save at any time
No word on price yet since they're not available for pre-order in the App Store and Google Play Store, but the PC versions of all six Final Fantasy games are available on Steam for $75, which also includes a 20% discount. Of course, each of these remastered titles can be bought individually.