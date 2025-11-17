Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Trending:

Apple Watch may be all but forgotten for a few more years, but a big update is still coming

Apple is planning a refresh for the Apple Watch, but it may have to wait longer than expected.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 11 in black.
Earlier this year, we heard reports that Apple was planning a major redesign to at least some Apple Watch models as early as next year. However, a new report contradicts that information and brings some potentially disappointing news to anyone who was hoping for a different Apple smartwatch.

An Apple Watch refresh may not happen for at least two years


Apple may stick to the current Apple Watch design for 2026 and 2027 and release redesigned wearables in 2028. According to leaker Instant Digital, the company will stick to “its usual schedule next year.”

In his Weibo post (source in Chinese), the leaker says that Apple’s plans for 2027 are “uncertain.” This could mean that Apple hasn’t made a decision about the details of the 2027 model or that there won’t be an Apple Watch in that year at all. As for a redesign, that might not happen until after the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, which would be 2028.

It’s about the timing



That’s not the first time we’re hearing about a redesign of the Apple Watch, but the timeline is different. Earlier reports claimed that at least one of the 2026 models would have a significant redesign because of new health sensors. 

Instant Digital’s track record is fairly decent when it comes to rumors about Apple’s plans, but the timing he’s talking about is questionable. While Apple is likely to redesign the Apple Watch, the 2028 date is far enough in the future to put some doubt on this leak.

Do you think Apple needs to redesign the Apple Watch?

Vote View Result


The last time we saw a redesign for the Apple Watch was with last year’s Series 10, which featured a thinner case, but this year’s Apple Watch Series 11 was only a refresh. In that context, it would make sense for Apple to reuse the same design for a few more years. 

Samsung introduced a major redesign for the Galaxy Watch 8 this year, which has a new squircle shape and a thinner casing. The Pixel 4, on the other hand, remained largely unchanged in terms of design but improved on pretty much everything else.

It’s time for a refresh


It isn’t surprising that Apple is considering a redesign of the Apple Watch, and I think it’s about time for it. Most of its design changes were related to evolution because of technical advancements, such as thinner bezels and larger displays. I’d argue that the Apple Watch is conceptually the same as when it was first introduced, so I can’t wait to see something different from Apple.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm)

$202
$219 95
$18 off (8%)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the same processor as the newest Series 11 and, by extension, supports all the new features introduced with watchOS 26
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
What Verizon will do next week might be the last straw for many customers
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
New feature for Google Photos gives you additional storage and cleans up the app
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Pixel users get a lifesaving fix in the November 2025 update
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Apple is ending the yearly iPhone releases that you love
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want
Verizon is in no rush to do the one thing customers desperately want

Latest News

FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
FCC Chairman Carr posts tweet on proposed rule change to fight spam/scam calls
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds (2nd Gen) drop in price on Amazon
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
I've used the OnePlus 15 for a week and this is what really impressed me
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is 150 off in an epic early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung's Black Friday Early Access sale slashes a towering $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
Stunning Black Friday deal makes Apple's Beats Solo Buds too cheap to ignore ahead of the holidays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless