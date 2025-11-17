Apple Watch may be all but forgotten for a few more years, but a big update is still coming
Apple is planning a refresh for the Apple Watch, but it may have to wait longer than expected.
Earlier this year, we heard reports that Apple was planning a major redesign to at least some Apple Watch models as early as next year. However, a new report contradicts that information and brings some potentially disappointing news to anyone who was hoping for a different Apple smartwatch.
Apple may stick to the current Apple Watch design for 2026 and 2027 and release redesigned wearables in 2028. According to leaker Instant Digital, the company will stick to “its usual schedule next year.”
That’s not the first time we’re hearing about a redesign of the Apple Watch, but the timeline is different. Earlier reports claimed that at least one of the 2026 models would have a significant redesign because of new health sensors.
Instant Digital’s track record is fairly decent when it comes to rumors about Apple’s plans, but the timing he’s talking about is questionable. While Apple is likely to redesign the Apple Watch, the 2028 date is far enough in the future to put some doubt on this leak.
The last time we saw a redesign for the Apple Watch was with last year’s Series 10, which featured a thinner case, but this year’s Apple Watch Series 11 was only a refresh. In that context, it would make sense for Apple to reuse the same design for a few more years.
Samsung introduced a major redesign for the Galaxy Watch 8 this year, which has a new squircle shape and a thinner casing. The Pixel 4, on the other hand, remained largely unchanged in terms of design but improved on pretty much everything else.
It isn’t surprising that Apple is considering a redesign of the Apple Watch, and I think it’s about time for it. Most of its design changes were related to evolution because of technical advancements, such as thinner bezels and larger displays. I’d argue that the Apple Watch is conceptually the same as when it was first introduced, so I can’t wait to see something different from Apple.
An Apple Watch refresh may not happen for at least two years
In his Weibo post (source in Chinese), the leaker says that Apple’s plans for 2027 are “uncertain.” This could mean that Apple hasn’t made a decision about the details of the 2027 model or that there won’t be an Apple Watch in that year at all. As for a redesign, that might not happen until after the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, which would be 2028.
It’s about the timing
The Series 10 was the last bigger redesing of the Apple Watch. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It’s time for a refresh
