$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The 2026 Apple Watch may finally break its old look – here's what you should know before you get excited

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a fresh design and new health sensors on its high-end Watch next year, but the leaks come with a catch.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
The 2026 Apple Watch may finally break its old look – here's what you should know before you get excited
There's a new report now indicating that a major redesign is coming to at least one new Apple Watch model launching next year. A report from DigiTimes indicates that supply chain insiders are saying a high-end 2026 Apple Watch may have "exterior design" changes, as well as eight sensors reportedly arranged in a ring pattern that may be visible through a glass cover on the watch's underside. 

Possibly, this refers to the Apple Watch Series 12 and/or the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which could be timepieces coming next year. 

The presence of more sensors would make sense. After all, Apple Watches are continuously getting new health features. For one, Apple is reportedly working on a feature that would notify you of signs of high blood pressure. The feature may or may not be ready for the Series 11 next month. If not, it may be for the Series 12 next year. 

The report also claims that the Apple Watch Series 11 will support Apple Intelligence. This would mean the watch may get smarter health management capabilities. However, it's not certain how this may happen with the small amount of RAM on a timepiece. Probably, it could rely on the paired iPhone. 

It's important to note that sometimes, DigiTimes reports have been hit-or-miss, so it's not clear how certain this big redesign for next year's premium smartwatch is. 

Would you welcome a major Apple Watch redesign?

Vote View Result

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the publication also reported that a more affordable MacBook featuring an iPhone chip is in the works. This MacBook has been rumored from other sources as well, including reputable tipsters such as Ming-Chi Kuo.

I personally think that if the rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro redesign are true (and there seem to be quite a few instances corroborating those), it's not impossible that Apple may redesign the Apple Watch as well. The Apple Watch has kept the same recognizable design language since pretty much its inception, so maybe it's time for a change. 

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless