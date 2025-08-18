The 2026 Apple Watch may finally break its old look – here's what you should know before you get excited
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a fresh design and new health sensors on its high-end Watch next year, but the leaks come with a catch.
There's a new report now indicating that a major redesign is coming to at least one new Apple Watch model launching next year. A report from DigiTimes indicates that supply chain insiders are saying a high-end 2026 Apple Watch may have "exterior design" changes, as well as eight sensors reportedly arranged in a ring pattern that may be visible through a glass cover on the watch's underside.
The presence of more sensors would make sense. After all, Apple Watches are continuously getting new health features. For one, Apple is reportedly working on a feature that would notify you of signs of high blood pressure. The feature may or may not be ready for the Series 11 next month. If not, it may be for the Series 12 next year.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the publication also reported that a more affordable MacBook featuring an iPhone chip is in the works. This MacBook has been rumored from other sources as well, including reputable tipsters such as Ming-Chi Kuo.
I personally think that if the rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro redesign are true (and there seem to be quite a few instances corroborating those), it's not impossible that Apple may redesign the Apple Watch as well. The Apple Watch has kept the same recognizable design language since pretty much its inception, so maybe it's time for a change.
Possibly, this refers to the Apple Watch Series 12 and/or the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which could be timepieces coming next year.
The report also claims that the Apple Watch Series 11 will support Apple Intelligence. This would mean the watch may get smarter health management capabilities. However, it's not certain how this may happen with the small amount of RAM on a timepiece. Probably, it could rely on the paired iPhone.
It's important to note that sometimes, DigiTimes reports have been hit-or-miss, so it's not clear how certain this big redesign for next year's premium smartwatch is.
