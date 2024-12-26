Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Accessories maker leaks final Galaxy S25 series design

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Galaxy S25 design
Samsung might be tightening the noose on its employees to prevent further Galaxy S25 leaks, but they are still coming in from other sources. Case in point: accessories maker dbrand has prematurely listed its skins for Samsung's upcoming phones.

Dbrand's listing shows us the rear design of all three phones, and while the images don't reveal anything we haven't already seen, they are the closest to an official confirmation of the final look.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra, as previously reported, has done away with the boxy corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for subtly curved edges. While the corners are not as rounded as those of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25, the S25 Ultra's updated design makes the highest-end model right at home with its siblings.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus look indistinguishable from their predecessors, but they might not be identical, with rumors hinting at slightly more compact dimensions.

One change common across the lineup, as noted by 9to5Google, is that the entire series has traded the outgoing generation's silver camera rings for Galaxy Z Fold 6's black ones.

The images don't show us the phones from the front, but we know from leaks that they will look largely the same as the models they are set to replace, though their bezels might be slimmer.

Dbrand has opened pre-orders for Galaxy S25 skins, but deliveries will begin in January. Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 and the phones will likely go on sale on February 24.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to fuel the new phones in all regions, and while other hardware changes are expected to be minimal, overhauled One UI 7 is said to be one of the main attractions of the phones. Pre-orders are rumored to start on January 24, two days after the unveiling.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled

Latest News

Google Search's "Red Light, Green Light" Easter egg marks Squid Game's season 2 release
Google Search's "Red Light, Green Light" Easter egg marks Squid Game's season 2 release
iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts
iOS more prone to attack than Android reveal analysts
Some Nothing Phone devices get Google's Circle to Search with Android 15 update
Some Nothing Phone devices get Google's Circle to Search with Android 15 update
One UI 7 adds new setting to control HDR photo brightness on Galaxy phones
One UI 7 adds new setting to control HDR photo brightness on Galaxy phones
OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch
OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch
Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature
Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless