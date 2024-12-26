Accessories maker leaks final Galaxy S25 series design
Samsung might be tightening the noose on its employees to prevent further Galaxy S25 leaks, but they are still coming in from other sources. Case in point: accessories maker dbrand has prematurely listed its skins for Samsung's upcoming phones.
Dbrand's listing shows us the rear design of all three phones, and while the images don't reveal anything we haven't already seen, they are the closest to an official confirmation of the final look.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, as previously reported, has done away with the boxy corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for subtly curved edges. While the corners are not as rounded as those of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25, the S25 Ultra's updated design makes the highest-end model right at home with its siblings.
The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus look indistinguishable from their predecessors, but they might not be identical, with rumors hinting at slightly more compact dimensions.
One change common across the lineup, as noted by 9to5Google, is that the entire series has traded the outgoing generation's silver camera rings for Galaxy Z Fold 6's black ones.
The images don't show us the phones from the front, but we know from leaks that they will look largely the same as the models they are set to replace, though their bezels might be slimmer.
Dbrand has opened pre-orders for Galaxy S25 skins, but deliveries will begin in January. Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22 and the phones will likely go on sale on February 24.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite is expected to fuel the new phones in all regions, and while other hardware changes are expected to be minimal, overhauled One UI 7 is said to be one of the main attractions of the phones. Pre-orders are rumored to start on January 24, two days after the unveiling.
Galaxy S25 series dbrand skins. | Image Credit - dbrand
