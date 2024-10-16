Clever detail makes Galaxy S25 Ultra stand out in leaked image showcasing design of all three models

Galaxy S25 Ultra









The Galaxy S25 Ultra 's rumored rounder corners will hopefully make for a more comfortable hold.



The device in the picture is probably a mockup unit or maybe a prototype. Its side rails aren't as pronounced as those of the Galaxy S24 Ultra . The new phone is expected to have asymmetrical sides that will be flat towards the front and rounded at the back. This, again, will improve the in-hand feel of the device and increase its chances of becoming the



, Ice gives us a look at tempered glasses for all three models. And while there is more cohesiveness in the design language now, Samsung has subtly made the Galaxy S25 Ultra stand out by giving it softer corners than the other two phones. This should appease the fans who prefer the Galaxy S24 Ultra's boxy design. Sure, it no longer has sharp sides, but at least the curves are subtle.









Looking at the image, it looks like all three phones will sport slim, uniform bezels. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have the thinnest bezels of them all.





Samsung made the right call by addressing pain points in a way that will not drastically alter the design of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and keep both camp boxy design and camp round sides happy.