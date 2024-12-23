Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now





a new Korean media report translated here ) from a typically very reliable publication comes in today. This aims to break down the entire S25 series release timeline, and believe it or not, that could even include the first-ever Slim model.

Save the date(s), everybody!





January 23 - announcement;

January 24 - pre-order start;

February 3 - pre-order close;

February 4 - sales start for pre-order customers;

February 7 - official release for all.



Galaxy S25 family launch schedule likely to look a little bit like this in the US, for instance: Does that schedule sound a little... iffy and unnecessarily convoluted? That's because these dates are only good for Samsung 's homeland of South Korea, with thefamily launch schedule likely to look a little bit like this in the US, for instance:





January 22 - announcement (1 pm Eastern, 10 am Pacific Time);

January 22 - pre-order start;

February 5 - official release.



Now that makes a lot more sense, doesn't it? Of course, you shouldn't take all those dates (and especially the event times) for granted just yet, but recent history, common sense, and this very credible report from Korea all bring me to the same general predictions.





Samsung always takes exactly two weeks between a flagship announcement and its commercial debut stateside, and in recent years, the company has made a habit of kicking off pre-orders very quickly after the formal launch of a new addition to the Galaxy S family. In short, you might as well circle these dates in your calendars with red because there's almost no way any of them will prove inaccurate (by more than a day, at least).

Is the S25 Slim coming in January?





Galaxy S25 Slim will launch in Q2 2025, this new report seems to suggest the January 22 Unpacked event shall usher in a grand total of four Samsung high-enders.





Yes, there's apparently a good chance the S25 Slim will join the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra next month, but I highly doubt all four of those phones will also go on pre-order right away and start selling in early February.



