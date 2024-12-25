Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Galaxy S25 pre-orders set to start on January 24, new report claims

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Galaxy S25 pre-orders set to start on January 24, new report claims
Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S25 series at its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 22, 2025. But, until recently, there wasn’t much clarity on when these devices would actually hit the shelves. Now, we finally have some details.

Unpacked timeline and release plans


If the rumors are accurate, pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 will open just two days after the event, on January 24th, and run until February 3rd. Early buyers might get their hands on the devices starting February 4th. Interestingly, this timeline moves everything up by about a week compared to the Galaxy S24 series, which launched on January 31st earlier this year. It’s a small shift, but it might be Samsung’s way of staying ahead of competitors.

What’s new with the Galaxy S25 series?


One of the standout changes is the introduction of the Galaxy S25 Slim. From what’s been teased, it’s going to be thinner than the 7.6mm Galaxy S24, although Samsung is keeping the exact dimensions a secret for now. Clearly, they’re responding to the growing demand for sleeker, lighter phones without sacrificing flagship performance.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is making a bold move with 16GB of RAM on its higher-end storage models (512GB and 1TB). It’s the first time in years Samsung has bumped up the RAM on its flagships, and the reasoning makes sense—AI-driven features are becoming a big deal, and these upgrades will help power those demanding tasks.

Speaking of improvements, the cameras are getting a significant upgrade too. The ultra-wide-angle lens will reportedly jump from 12MP to 50MP, which should make a noticeable difference for photography enthusiasts. Of course, Samsung is keeping quiet about the full list of camera specs, but expectations are already high.

Under the hood, it looks like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will be running the show. There were whispers about Samsung using its in-house Exynos 2500 chip, but supply chain issues seem to have made Qualcomm the safer bet. And as for software, the phones will ship with One UI 7, which is built on Android 15. Samsung is highlighting security and AI enhancements here, which lines up with its focus on generative AI capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Samsung doubling down on AI


AI is becoming a major selling point for smartphones, and Samsung clearly wants the Galaxy S25 to lead the charge. Industry analysts expect a surge in AI-focused smartphone shipments next year, so the timing couldn’t be better. Whether it’s advanced multitasking or AI-powered photo editing, Samsung seems determined to make these features central to the S25 experience.

That said, balancing cutting-edge features with reasonable pricing is going to be critical. The Galaxy S25 series feels like a turning point for Samsung—between the sleek new Slim model, camera upgrades, and a focus on AI, it’s clear the company is betting big on innovation. Whether consumers are ready to buy into this vision, though, is still uncertain.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless