Galaxy S25 pre-orders set to start on January 24, new report claims
Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy S25 series at its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for January 22, 2025. But, until recently, there wasn’t much clarity on when these devices would actually hit the shelves. Now, we finally have some details.
If the rumors are accurate, pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 will open just two days after the event, on January 24th, and run until February 3rd. Early buyers might get their hands on the devices starting February 4th. Interestingly, this timeline moves everything up by about a week compared to the Galaxy S24 series, which launched on January 31st earlier this year. It’s a small shift, but it might be Samsung’s way of staying ahead of competitors.
One of the standout changes is the introduction of the Galaxy S25 Slim. From what’s been teased, it’s going to be thinner than the 7.6mm Galaxy S24, although Samsung is keeping the exact dimensions a secret for now. Clearly, they’re responding to the growing demand for sleeker, lighter phones without sacrificing flagship performance.
Speaking of improvements, the cameras are getting a significant upgrade too. The ultra-wide-angle lens will reportedly jump from 12MP to 50MP, which should make a noticeable difference for photography enthusiasts. Of course, Samsung is keeping quiet about the full list of camera specs, but expectations are already high.
AI is becoming a major selling point for smartphones, and Samsung clearly wants the Galaxy S25 to lead the charge. Industry analysts expect a surge in AI-focused smartphone shipments next year, so the timing couldn’t be better. Whether it’s advanced multitasking or AI-powered photo editing, Samsung seems determined to make these features central to the S25 experience.
Unpacked timeline and release plans
What’s new with the Galaxy S25 series?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is making a bold move with 16GB of RAM on its higher-end storage models (512GB and 1TB). It’s the first time in years Samsung has bumped up the RAM on its flagships, and the reasoning makes sense—AI-driven features are becoming a big deal, and these upgrades will help power those demanding tasks.
Under the hood, it looks like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will be running the show. There were whispers about Samsung using its in-house Exynos 2500 chip, but supply chain issues seem to have made Qualcomm the safer bet. And as for software, the phones will ship with One UI 7, which is built on Android 15. Samsung is highlighting security and AI enhancements here, which lines up with its focus on generative AI capabilities.
Samsung doubling down on AI
That said, balancing cutting-edge features with reasonable pricing is going to be critical. The Galaxy S25 series feels like a turning point for Samsung—between the sleek new Slim model, camera upgrades, and a focus on AI, it’s clear the company is betting big on innovation. Whether consumers are ready to buy into this vision, though, is still uncertain.
