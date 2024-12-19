Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

We recently showed you leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ that were posted by Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass. At the same time, Blass posted a leaked promotional poster showing that the first Unpacked event for 2025 will be held on January 22nd. On that date, we should see Sammy's 2025 flagship series unveiled which includes the two aforementioned Galaxy S25 models along with the plain vanilla Galaxy S25.

Despite the recent leaks from Evan, it was a tweet from @Jukanlosreve showing images of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ that got multiple Samsung employees fired. In case you're wondering why live images of unannounced handsets often contain tape over certain parts of the device, it is done to hide any numbers or characters that can be used to trace the leaked image of the phone to the person or people who leaked the device to the media.

One of these leaked photos of the Galaxy S25+ led to Samsung firing multiple employees. | Image credit-@Jukanlosreve
One of these leaked photos of the Galaxy S25+ led to Samsung firing multiple employees. | Image credit-@Jukanlosreve

In the case of the Galaxy S25+, the images shown in the tweet failed to hide the device identification number that Samsung used to get the identities of the leakers who made the images of this particular Galaxy S25+. For many who work at companies that assemble devices like phones, or have a job with a phone manufacturer, selling leaked images of an eagerly awaited device can be a great side hustle. But not if you get caught doing it and lose your job.

This is how Samsung knew who to fire for leaking images of the Galaxy S25+. | Image credit-Max Jambor
This is how Samsung knew who to fire for leaking images of the Galaxy S25+. | Image credit-Max Jambor

Another tweet, this one from Max Jambor, editor of @AllAboutSamsung, shows the identification numbers on the Galaxy S25+ that led Samsung to identify the employees behind the leak and turn them into former employees. Interestingly, all of this took place the day before Blass was able to leak images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ along with the date that the Galaxy S25 series will be announced.

You might think that companies like Samsung love leaks because it promotes some of its upcoming devices. But firms like Samsung complain that leaks take away from the excitement of the events held to unveil new products since it reduces the number of surprises announced. Major manufacturers prefer to control the introduction of new products to the public and would rather stick with marketing plans they developed instead of having someone with a "X" or Weibo account be the first to reveal their latest devices.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

