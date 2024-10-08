Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Samsung's Galaxy S24 line of phones might be among the best handsets of 2024 but they don't look like they belong to the same family. This will change next year with the introduction of the Galaxy S25 series.
Leaker Ice Universe has posted an image of what looks like Galaxy S25 dummy units (pictured in the header). They look like the real deal but considering the phones aren't expected to be released until early next year, they are most likely mock-up units.
The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus look largely the same as their predecessors, but they are rumored to be a tad shorter, slimmer, and narrower.
Also, while it looks like the Galaxy S25 Ultra has flat sides like the other two models, it is rumored to have an asymmetric design which no leak has been able to get right so far apparently. The rumored change is expected to improve the ergonomics of the device.
The thing that stands out the most in today's leak is the thinner bezels, which give a sleeker look to the phones. The harmony in the design is also oddly pleasing.
Samsung's new phones will be the first one to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7. Rumors are also circulating that some models will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity chip as the Exynos 2500 chip is no longer being considered for the handsets due to yield issues.
The image only shows the phones from the front and corroborates the rumors we have heard already. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is ditching the sharp corners of its predecessors for soft curves, like the base and the Plus model. The Ultra model no longer looks like the odd one out in the family.
All three handsets could feature textured camera rings but that's not a detail that can be confirmed by looking at these dummy units. What they do seem to hint at is thinner bezels, which rumors have been pointing to.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra looked like it didn't belong in the Galaxy S24 family due to its different design. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
