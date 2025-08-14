5 camera features Apple might bring to the iPhone 17 series this September

iPhone 17 series dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The one upgrade this year that should come to all models is the new 24 MP front-facing camera



Even if selfies aren’t your main priority, a higher-resolution front camera has noticeable benefits. First, video calls will look sharper, and finer details will be captured in your photos.



expected to replace the 12 MP sensor that has been standard for several generations. Apple hasn't updated the front camera hardware in years, with the last major change coming with the iPhone 11 back in 2019. So this is a long-overdue upgrade.

Even if selfies aren't your main priority, a higher-resolution front camera has noticeable benefits. First, video calls will look sharper, and finer details will be captured in your photos.

With twice the megapixels, you can zoom in on a photo without the usual pixelation, which is a game-changer if you like editing or cropping your shots. Yep, this extra resolution gives users more freedom to crop or reframe images without losing clarity.



48 MP telephoto for the Pro models



Recording from the front and the back at once



Apple might finally give us a feature that has been available on some



I mean, it is perfect for those who want to film themselves reacting to something while capturing what's in front of them at the same time.



8K recording



The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should have a different design than the current models. | Image credit – PhoneArena



Leaks also point to a major redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera island. The new camera module is expected to be massive, spanning nearly edge-to-edge on the back of the phone. While this bold design has sparked mixed reactions, the changes are likely necessary to accommodate the new 48 MP periscope zoom lens and the potentially larger main sensor.



And this redesign may also involve a rearranged LiDAR sensor and an internal layout optimized to fit the new optics while maintaining performance. The larger module makes sense given the increased camera hardware, and it could also help with heat management and overall functionality. Leaks also point to a major redesign of thePro’s camera island. The new camera module is expected to be massive, spanning nearly edge-to-edge on the back of the phone. While this bold design has sparked mixed reactions, the changes are likely necessary to accommodate the new 48 MP periscope zoom lens and the potentially larger main sensor.And this redesign may also involve a rearranged LiDAR sensor and an internal layout optimized to fit the new optics while maintaining performance. The larger module makes sense given the increased camera hardware, and it could also help with heat management and overall functionality.

And if you are someone who cares about cameras – and let's be real, who doesn't want better photos from their phone – keep reading, as I am here to list all the expected changes coming to the iPhone 17 series.