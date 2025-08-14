5 camera features Apple might bring to the iPhone 17 series this September
These are the camera tweaks coming to next-gen iPhones.
iPhone 17 series dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena
In less than a month, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, and all signs currently point to September 9 as the big day. With the launch almost here, leaks and rumors have given us an unusually detailed picture of what to expect from the lineup this year, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
And if you are someone who cares about cameras – and let’s be real, who doesn’t want better photos from their phone – keep reading, as I am here to list all the expected changes coming to the iPhone 17 series cameras.
24 MP selfie camera
The one upgrade this year that should come to all models is the new 24 MP front-facing camera, expected to replace the 12 MP sensor that has been standard for several generations. Apple hasn’t updated the front camera hardware in years, with the last major change coming with the iPhone 11 back in 2019. So this is a long-overdue upgrade.
Even if selfies aren’t your main priority, a higher-resolution front camera has noticeable benefits. First, video calls will look sharper, and finer details will be captured in your photos.
With twice the megapixels, you can zoom in on a photo without the usual pixelation, which is a game-changer if you like editing or cropping your shots. Yep, this extra resolution gives users more freedom to crop or reframe images without losing clarity.
48 MP telephoto for the Pro models
Now, the telephoto boost isn’t for everyone. Only the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to get a 48 MP telephoto camera, likely offering 5x optical zoom. This will complement the 48 MP main and ultra-wide cameras on the Pro models.
With this addition, long-range photography should be sharper, more detailed, and give photographers more creative control both in the moment and when editing afterward. It’s a clear step up in zoom capability and overall camera performance compared to previous iPhone models.
Recording from the front and the back at once
Apple might finally give us a feature that has been available on some Android phones for years: simultaneous recording from the front and rear cameras. This might not be revolutionary, but for vloggers, streamers, and content creators, it’s a useful addition.
I mean, it is perfect for those who want to film themselves reacting to something while capturing what’s in front of them at the same time.
8K recording
Rumors suggest that 8K video recording could be included on the Pro models this year. Yep, again only for the Pro! Previous iPhones capped out at 4K video, so this would be a significant jump. The addition of 8K recording would take advantage of the new 48 MP sensors and improved processing power, allowing for ultra-high-resolution video.
This could be particularly useful for creators or even movie makers who want extreme detail, cropping flexibility, or high-resolution footage for post-production work.
Redesigned camera module
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should have a different design than the current models. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Leaks also point to a major redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro’s camera island. The new camera module is expected to be massive, spanning nearly edge-to-edge on the back of the phone. While this bold design has sparked mixed reactions, the changes are likely necessary to accommodate the new 48 MP periscope zoom lens and the potentially larger main sensor.
And this redesign may also involve a rearranged LiDAR sensor and an internal layout optimized to fit the new optics while maintaining performance. The larger module makes sense given the increased camera hardware, and it could also help with heat management and overall functionality.
