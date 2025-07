Apple just showed what 20 iPhones can do on a movie set

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

iPhone 15 Pro Max

But why shoot with an iPhone in the first place? For Boyle, it came down to flexibility. The iPhone’s size and weight allowed the crew to act quickly in remote areas with a minimal footprint. That was key for this film, where they wanted the scenery to look untouched, like no one had been there for 28 years.And about that crazy 20-camera setup: Boyle doesn’t go into specifics in the video, but I can guess it opens the door to all sorts of creative tricks. Capturing a moment from 20 different angles at once opens the door to Matrix-style “bullet time” effects or even volumetric video – where you can move around a frozen scene in 3D space. It could also be useful for VR, 360-degree footage, or capturing super detailed depth info for post-production.Now, this is all with the. Imagine what would be possible once the iPhone 17 Pro Max lands. Rumor has it we are getting triple 48 MP cameras , including a new 48 MP telephoto with up to 8x optical zoom and finally – finally – native 8K video . So yeah, I’d bet we’ll see even more full-on movies shot on iPhones in the near future.