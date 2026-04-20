$1,500 Ultra flagships might soon vanish, and no one seems to care: here's what's driving the apathy



The discontinuation of Ultra phones doesn't affect you at all

My colleague Abdullah recently



Recommended For You However, a new report suggests that certain companies might stop making Ultra flagship phones. What's even more surprising is that most of our readers actually don't care about this decision at all. Here's what I think could be the reason behind such low popularity of these high-end phones.My colleague Abdullah recently covered a story about a report stating that some Chinese smartphone makers are considering hitting the brakes on the production of high-end phones until the prices of chips and RAM become normal. The article contained a poll where you were asked to share your thoughts on this.



Why Chinese smartphone makers might stop making high-end phones

Before I explain why I, along with many other voters, don't really care about ultra-flagship phones from brands, allow me to briefly explain why some Chinese smartphone makers might make this decision. As it turns out, Ultra phones don't sell in nearly as big numbers as the other models.



At the time of writing, the poll has received 419 votes, with more than 50% of the voters saying that they really don't care about this decision at all. If I were asked to vote for any option, I would also have gone with the majority of the voters.Before I explain why I, along with many other voters, don't really care about ultra-flagship phones from brands, allow me to briefly explain why some Chinese smartphone makers might make this decision. As it turns out, Ultra phones don't sell in nearly as big numbers as the other models.

The manufacturing costs of these devices are also comparatively very high, as they feature the highest-end hardware. And since we are currently in the chipflation phase, producing these high-end phones carries the risk of financial loss. As a result, some brands are reportedly considering hitting the brakes on production of their Ultra phones.





It's worth noting that the report clearly mentions Chinese brands. That means companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung are not referred to here.

Will the discontinuation of Chinese Ultra phones affect you? Yes, I love buying the best smartphones on the market In a way, this means less competition for the brands I buy Nope, couldn't care less, personally Vote 423 Votes

Pricing is definitely the one main reason



As you can guess, the high pricing of Ultra phones is probably one of the main reasons most people wouldn't care if they vanished from the market tomorrow. For instance, the recently released



As you can guess, the high pricing of Ultra phones is probably one of the main reasons most people wouldn't care if they vanished from the market tomorrow. For instance, the recently released Huawei Pura X Max comes at a whopping price of approximately $1,615 (direct conversion from CNY to USD).

Furthermore, these devices aren't globally available, which means they already have very limited availability. The higher price tag plus limited visibility makes such Ultra phones really much less popular among the consumers.

AI features and everyday improvements in mid-range phones

Another reason that I can think of is that today's



Another reason that I can think of is that today's mid-range phones offer great performance. The OnePlus 15R , for instance, checks all the boxes of an ideal smartphone.

iPhone 17, Pixel 10 Pro,



In our review, we found that it has quite decent battery life, can easily handle resource-demanding applications, and takes decent photographs as well. This is what the majority of users seek these days. In case you want something better, plenty of options are available, like the OnePlus 15 Galaxy S26 , and many more.





I believe very few users want camera quality like that of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra , and even fewer know how to use such an incredible camera to its full potential. Furthermore, most Ultra models are sold on their AI features these days. The Galaxy S26 Ultra , for instance, has horizontal lock as one of its exclusive features, and it is powered by on-device AI.





It doesn't matter how much companies try; the majority of users still consider such AI-driven features really unnecessary . As such, there's very little demand for Ultra phones among end consumers.

All that said, it's always worth remembering that everything is happening because of the sudden increase in memory prices. I really hope that things recover quickly. Otherwise, I think actions like hitting the brakes on high-end Chinese phones could just be the start of something worse, like phones getting expensive without any real upgrades

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Most smartphone brands these days produce phones in four categories: entry-level, mid-range, Pro, and Ultra flagship models. While the first three target all kinds of audiences, the Ultra model is designed for a small group of individuals, especially tech enthusiasts that are comfortable paying the higher price.