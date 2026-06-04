Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

This simple Android change could save your cloud storage without deleting a single photo or video

You should always have the right to decide what to back up to the cloud and what not to.

0
Aman Kumar
By
Android Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
A green 3D Android logo sitting on a white display stand.
3D Android logo | Image by PhoneArena
One of the many things I always advise every smartphone user is to enable the built-in backup function. It ensures that valuable data isn't lost even when you lose access to the device on which it was stored.

However, there is a big issue with how the backup feature currently works on Android devices – it's basically an all-or-nothing affair. Fortunately, this could change very soon if the recent finding pans out to be true.

Here's why Android's current backup feature isn't the best


Backing up data on any Android smartphone is very easy. The exact steps could differ depending on the skin your phone uses, but the general rule of thumb is to open the Settings app, choose System, and then Backup. The main problem here is that you don't get total control over exactly what you could back up.

On Pixel phones, for instance, if you open the "Other device data" option, then you will see that you are only allowed to either back up all kinds of other data or nothing at all. This other data includes things like call history, device settings, text messages, and data related to different apps.

Recommended For You
The unavailability of individual toggles means oftentimes you end up backing up data that you don't really need. This eventually results in unwanted things taking up valuable space in your cloud storage that could have otherwise been used by other data that you really want to back up.

A much-needed change is on the way


Individual toggles for each type of data.
Individual toggles for each type of data. | Image by Android Authority

Google has apparently realized that not everyone wants all of their data to be backed up to the cloud. As such, they are reportedly working on giving you more control over what you really want to back up and what you don't. The change has been spotted in the Google Play Services beta version 26.22.30.

It has been spotted in the beta build that the backup tool lets you manually enable or disable the items that you want to back up from your device. For instance, you can turn off the toggle next to the device settings, and it will stop backing them up to the cloud.

Once you turn off either of the toggles, a confirmation window will pop up asking you for a final permission before disabling the selected option. The window will also inform you that once you disable the toggle, all the existing backed-up data for that particular option will be deleted from the cloud.

What's your current strategy when cloud storage gets full?
1 Votes

iOS has had this ability for years



When I switched to Pixel 10 from iPhone last year, one of the many differences I noticed between the two was that unlike Android, iOS does give you full control of the things you want to back up to iCloud. A user on Reddit also mentioned that they had been using this functionality on iOS for the last 10 years.

Basically, once you have given your iPhone permission to back up the data to iCloud, you need to tap the Saved to iCloud box and then turn on the toggle next to the item that you want to be backed up to iCloud. For instance, if you don't want your Siri data to get backed up, you just need to disable the switch next to it.

It's still in beta, though


This isn't the only backup-related change Android is expected to get. It was reported last year that the OS could give you the ability to decide whether you want to back up a particular app's data to the cloud or not.

I, personally, think that this, along with the change mentioned above, would be introduced together in the stable version to everyone. However, there's no certainty on when it could happen, but I really hope that it happens very soon, as it could save you from purchasing a Google One plan.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a news writer at PhoneArena covering Google Pixel phones, Android features, AI-powered smartphone tools, and mobile tech news. Before joining PhoneArena, he spent over five years writing about consumer technology for publications like MakeUseOf, How-To Geek, and Guiding Tech. His current daily drivers are the Pixel 10 and Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, while his red iPhone SE (2nd gen) remains a personal favorite. Aman also appreciates bold smartphone experiments and still considers the Nokia N-Gage one of the industry’s most iconic designs.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team