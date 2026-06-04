This simple Android change could save your cloud storage without deleting a single photo or video



Here's why Android's current backup feature isn't the best

Backing up data on any Android smartphone is very easy. The exact steps could differ depending on the skin your phone uses, but the general rule of thumb is to open the Settings app, choose System, and then Backup. The main problem here is that you don't get total control over exactly what you could back up.



However, there is a big issue with how the backup feature currently works on Android devices – it's basically an all-or-nothing affair. Fortunately, this could change very soon if the recent finding pans out to be true.Backing up data on any Android smartphone is very easy. The exact steps could differ depending on the skin your phone uses, but the general rule of thumb is to open the Settings app, choose System, and then Backup. The main problem here is that you don't get total control over exactly what you could back up.





Recommended For You On Pixel phones, for instance, if you open the "Other device data" option, then you will see that you are only allowed to either back up all kinds of other data or nothing at all. This other data includes things like call history, device settings, text messages, and data related to different apps.



A much-needed change is on the way



Google has apparently realized that not everyone wants all of their data to be backed up to the cloud. As such, they are version 26.22.30 .



The unavailability of individual toggles means oftentimes you end up backing up data that you don't really need. This eventually results in unwanted things taking up valuable space in your cloud storage that could have otherwise been used by other data that you really want to back up.Google has apparently realized that not everyone wants all of their data to be backed up to the cloud. As such, they are reportedly working on giving you more control over what you really want to back up and what you don't. The change has been spotted in the Google Play Services beta





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It has been spotted in the beta build that the backup tool lets you manually enable or disable the items that you want to back up from your device. For instance, you can turn off the toggle next to the device settings, and it will stop backing them up to the cloud.

Once you turn off either of the toggles, a confirmation window will pop up asking you for a final permission before disabling the selected option. The window will also inform you that once you disable the toggle, all the existing backed-up data for that particular option will be deleted from the cloud.





What's your current strategy when cloud storage gets full? Delete old photos. Reupload photos at a lower quality. Upgrade my storage plan. Clean up apps and files. I really need some cleaning tricks to save cloud storage. Vote 1 Votes

iOS has had this ability for years



When I switched to



When I switched to Pixel 10 from iPhone last year, one of the many differences I noticed between the two was that unlike Android, iOS does give you full control of the things you want to back up to iCloud. A user on Reddit also mentioned that they had been using this functionality on iOS for the last 10 years.



It's still in beta, though

This isn't the only backup-related change Android is expected to get. It was



Basically, once you have given your iPhone permission to back up the data to iCloud, you need to tap the Saved to iCloud box and then turn on the toggle next to the item that you want to be backed up to iCloud. For instance, if you don't want your Siri data to get backed up, you just need to disable the switch next to it.This isn't the only backup-related change Android is expected to get. It was reported last year that the OS could give you the ability to decide whether you want to back up a particular app's data to the cloud or not.

I, personally, think that this, along with the change mentioned above, would be introduced together in the stable version to everyone. However, there's no certainty on when it could happen, but I really hope that it happens very soon, as it could save you from purchasing a Google One plan

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One of the many things I always advise every smartphone user is to enable the built-in backup function. It ensures that valuable data isn't lost even when you lose access to the device on which it was stored.