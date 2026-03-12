Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Amazon has a luxury Apple Watch Series 10 model with 4G LTE on sale at a towering $230 discount

If you consider this beaut's original list price from a year and a half ago, you're looking at saving an incredible $430 today.

Depending on your taste, you will either love or hate this Apple Watch Series 10 design.

Is there a better (non-rugged) smartwatch than the Apple Watch Series 11 on the market right now for iPhone users? Technically, no, but if you're both on a relatively tight budget and a fan of high-class materials like titanium and similarly premium Milanese Loop designs, it's pretty clear that the Apple Watch Series 10 is a (much) smarter buy (at least if you hurry).

That's because Amazon has a titanium-made version of the 2024-released intelligent timepiece with a 46mm case, built-in cellular connectivity, and that aforementioned eye-catching Milanese strap (in a Slate color) on sale at not just a new record low price but a truly unbeatable discount.

There's simply no way any major US retailer will ever be able to trim more than 230 bucks off this gorgeous wearable's $599 list price, and that's because said price was initially set at a whopping $799. And yes, a similar Apple Watch Series 11 model normally costs $799 as well, only scoring discounts of up to $100 to date as far as I know (and I know almost everything about these types of things).

Now, obviously, the Series 11 is better than its predecessor in a few key ways, offering a small but important battery life enhancement, as well as faster 5G support in cellular-enabled variants. But that definitely doesn't justify a price gap of no less than $330, and while you can always go for a cheaper new unit with an aluminum case, standard Sport Band, and no cellular connectivity, I can certainly understand why many of you would rather get the older Series 10 with the more premium design.

Titanium, mind you, is both more durable and undeniably handsome than aluminum, and while the Milanese Loop can be more of... an acquired taste for some, I know its fans wouldn't give it up for anything in the world.

Leaving the luxury design elements of this deeply discounted model aside for a bit, our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review will give you a whole bunch of reasons to consider this the best smartwatch for your budget right now, including top-notch overall performance, stellar long-term software support, an impressive health monitoring arsenal, and a beautiful Retina LTPO OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness.

