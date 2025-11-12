Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy S26: Main differences to expect

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy S26: Main differences to expect
Samsung has already pretty much clocked out for the rest of the year and has turned its gaze towards 2026 in terms of new device announcements. While we initially expected Samsung to announce the Galaxy S26 series first thing first in 2026, but recent leaks have revealed that Samsung will be releasing its next flagships in late February or early March instead. 

But forget the flagships; there's one upcoming device that will undoubtedly sell better than any Galaxy S26 model simply because of its potentially very affordable price tag –– the Galaxy A37. 

Leaked certification details reveal the Galaxy A37 will most certainly be released in the US as well. Judging from the specs, we expect one very successful mid-ranger. 

Should you save up for a Galaxy S26, or would a Galaxy A37 serve you just as well?

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy A37 expected differences:

Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Large 6.7-inch screen with lower brightness6.3-inch display with higher brightness
IP67 water and dust resistanceIP68 water and dust resistance
Exynos chipMuch faster Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chip
8GB of RAMUp to 16 GB of RAM possible
Larger 5,000 mAh batterySlightly smaller 4,300 mAh battery
45W wired chargingSlower 25W wired charging
No Qi2 magnets at the backQi2 magnets at the rear


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

A mid-ranger versus a premium flagship

In terms of design language, there will be a pretty clear-cut difference between the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy S26

The future A-series mid-ranger will use a plastic frame with Gorilla Glass front and back, while the Galaxy S26 will most certainly utilize an Armor Aluminum frame.

Another pretty major difference would undoubtedly be in terms of the size, with the Galaxy A37 towering above the Galaxy S26. We expect it to be taller, thicker, and wider than the flagship, and the reason is none other than the larger 6.7-inch screen that's coming to the Galaxy A37 in contrast to the Galaxy S26's 6.2-inch screen. 

Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Thickness
~7.4 mm		Thickness
7.24 mm
Dimensions
>152		Dimensions
149.5 x 71.6
Weight
Around 200 grams		Weight
Around 165 grams

In terms of buttons and any extra hardware features, we expect things to be pretty chill at both the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy A37, with things remaining pretty vanilla. 

Colors-wise, we aren't sure what to expect of either the Galaxy S26 or the Galaxy A37. Supposedly, the Galaxy S26 will get us at least four color options, with a couple of more intriguing and vivid ones available exclusively on Samsung.com, as is usual for the company's flagships.

Display Differences


We already mentioned the major difference between the two, but here goes again. The Galaxy A37 will be using a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S26 will rely on a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S26 display will differ greatly in terms of peak brightness. We expect the Galaxy S26 to approach the 3,000-nit peak brightness frontier, while the Galaxy A37 will likely hit much less, resulting in slightly worse outdoor legibility. Another possible addition to the Galaxy S26 could be an antireflective coating. As these are now available on the iPhone 17 series, there's a chance Samsung would try to catch up and trickle the anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy Ultra down to the more affordable models. 

Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Size
6.7"
Size
6.3"
Brightness
~2000 nits (peak)		Brightness
~3000 nits (peak)

Overall, we expect the Galaxy S26 to have the better display, as it's the flagship here. However, the larger screen of the mid-ranger could come in handy to those unphased by the more premium package that the Galaxy S26 will potentially offer.

The Galaxy S26 will come with a ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the display, while the Galaxy A37 will likely feature a built-in one in the power button. 

Performance and Software

No contention

The Galaxy A36 came with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which was an okay mid-range chipset, but by no means a decent performer, that's for sure. We found it lacking, even for an affordable mid-ranger, but if you tone down your expectations a lot, you might learn to live with the device. 

We don't know what chipset will be featured inside the Galaxy A37, it could be an Exynos octa-core or a mid-range Snapdragon, we just don't know yet. One thing is for certain: performance won't go through the roof. 

The Galaxy S26, on the other hand, will replay the old Samsung adage and launch in two different flavors. One aimed at the international market will get the Exynos 2600 chip, but models for US, Canada, and China are getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. 

Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Chip
-		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Exynos 2600
Process
-		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage

In terms of memory, we might get up to 16GB of RAM on the Galaxy S26, up from the 12GB on the previous range, which will definitely help on-device AI processing and likely the overall perceived snappiness and multitasking capabilities. Storage will probably start at 128GB and go as far as 512GB on this model.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 is likely coming with 8GB of RAM and will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. We don't expect the microSD card to be making a return––the Galaxy A35 will likely be the last Galaxy A3x to feature one. 

The Galaxy S26 will be supported for seven years, that's for sure, while the Galaxy A37 will most likely score six years of support (just like the Galaxy A36), which is a wonderful figure. 

Camera

Different, but also similar?

Both phones will get triple camera setups, and their main cameras will weigh in at 50MP, but that's where most similarities will end. The Galaxy A37 will likely feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP macro, while the Galaxy S26 will once again reiterate a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom. 

We expect the image processing on the Galaxy S26 to be significantly better, with much better image quality, dynamic range, and detail squeezed out of the hardware that Samsung has been reusing for I-lost-count-of-how-many years. 

Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
1/1.96" sensor		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56"
Ultrawide
8 MP, f/2.2
1/4" sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
sensor size
Telephoto
5MP macro, f/2.4

Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
sensor size

Overall, the Galaxy S26 will definitely end up the better camera phone, so all hope is pretty much lost for the Galaxy A37 already. But that's kind of the point here:

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy A37's biggest strength

Mid-rangers usually have one universal quality to them, and that's great battery life. The Galaxy A37 will very likely reiterate that, as it's definitely packing a larger 5,000 mAh battery in the trunk in comparison with the Galaxy S26, which is reportedly getting a 4,300 mAh battery.

Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Battery size
5,000 mAh		Battery size
4,300 mAh
Charging speeds
45W wired

Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
Qi2 magnets

But you know what the bigger slap in the face could be? The charging speeds.

The Galaxy A37 is likely getting the same super-fast 45W wired charging that the Galaxy A36 got, and that would allow the phone to charge pretty briskly. At the same time, the flagship phone, the Galaxy S26 itself, is likely once again getting the old and tired 25W wired charging that Samsung has been fixing us with in the past few years. 

However, the Galaxy S26 will come with full Qi2 support, including those MagSafe-like magnets at the back that will allow you to attach accessories and wireless chargers magnetically. Not bad at all!

Specs Comparison


Galaxy A37Galaxy S26
Size, weight
-		Size, weight
149.5 x 71.6 x 7.24 mm
Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.3" OLED
120Hz
Processor
A17 Bionic
3nm		Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (US, China, Canada)
Exynos 2600 (RoW)
Versions:
8/128GB
8/256GB

LPDDR5		Versions:
16/128GB
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50MP main
8MP ultra
5MP 5X-6X zoom

12MP front		Cameras:
50MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X zoom

12MP front
Battery:
5,000 mAh		Battery:
4,300 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired

Summary


Neither of these two phones is official, but the verdict is pretty clear already.

Those wanting the best Samsung experience at a fairly compact size and unbothered by the higher price tag will want to look into the Galaxy S26, which promises to be yet another successful chapter in the compact flagship story. Once we've already read a couple of times already, but aren't all great stories like that?

Meanwhile, those on a tighter budget looking to get the best bang for their buck will probably be swayed by the upcoming Galaxy A37, a phone that doesn't promise much, but one that can definitely surprise those looking to score a decent mid-ranger. 
