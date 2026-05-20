Samsung Galaxy A57 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Do you even need a flagship?

If you just want a decent phone with a big screen, solid performance and a good camera, you don't necessarily need to spend over $1,000 for a premium flagship.





Samsung's new $550 Galaxy A57 checks most of those boxes, but not all, so in this comparison we will take a deeper look at what do you get if you opt for the $1,100 Galaxy S26 Plus. And of course, is it worth it?





Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 6.7-inch Triple camera 5000 mAh 8GB $610 at Samsung













Design and Display Quality

Thin and elegant







I won't judge you if you mistake the Galaxy A57 for a premium, ultra-slim flagship. Okay, it's not quite in S26 Plus! I won't judge you if you mistake thefor a premium, ultra-slim flagship. Okay, it's not quite in iPhone Air territory, but it is actually thinner and lighter than thePlus!





The Galaxy A57 measures 6.9mm, while the S26 Plus has 7.3mm thickness. It's also a bit lighter at just 179 grams vs 190 grams for the S26 Plus. So the Galaxy A57 design is not merely competing — it is an improvement.





Look closer, though, and the S26 Plus has a few design advantages. It uses the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 which is more drop and scratch resistant than Victus+ on the A57.





Both the S26 Plus and A57 have an IP68 rating. The 6 number means both are protected against dust particles, while the 8 signifies the phones can survive 1.5 meter deep fresh water for 30 minutes.









While both phones come with 6.7-inch screens, there are some small differences here too. While both phones come with 6.7-inch screens, there are some small differences here too.





First, the bezels on the S26 Plus are uniform. The A57 also has very thin borders around the screen, but the bottom one is a bit thicker (it has a bit of a "chin").





And while both support 120Hz refresh rate, they do it differently. The S26 Plus has an LTPO screen that fluidly scales its refresh rate anywhere from 1Hz all the way up to 120Hz depending on what is on your screen.





The A57 has the older LTPS technology, so it works in steps. It will usually drop to 60Hz for streaming video or with static content, and jump to 120Hz for scrolling. This still feels fluid, but lacks the micro-adjustments that give the flagship superior power efficiency.





The S26 Plus also features a 1440p screen compared to a 1080p one on the A57, so the flagship image looks a bit crisper.



Display Measurements:







Our lab tests also show that the S26 Plus hits much higher peak brightness, helping it be more legible outdoors on a sunny day.





The flagship also can drop to below 1 nit at night, while the A57 can only drop to 1.7 nits, which can appear a bit too bright when you use your phone in bed.





Performance and Software

Average vs fast



While both the Galaxy A57 and S26 Plus feel quite smooth in daily use, they use very different chips.





The A57 runs on the Samsung Exynos 1680 chipset, while the S26 Plus is powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite (US models) or the Samsung Exynos 2600 (international models). The A57 also only comes with 8GB of RAM, while you get 12GB RAM on the S26 Plus.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 1370 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 3149 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 4050 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 10877 View all

Geekbench 6: A high single-core score is what makes your phone feel snappy during everyday tasks like opening apps, typing and browsing. The multi-core score matters most when doing heavier work like video editing or gaming.





The Galaxy S26 Plus is far ahead in CPU performance, there is just no contest.





AI-Quantized Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 3449 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 3653 View all

AI Quantized: This test measures how efficiently your phone’s 'brain' handles AI tasks, ensuring that features like live translation and smart photo editing feel instant and fluid without draining your battery.





However, interestingly, on-device AI performance is quite similar on both phones. It's a pity, though, that some cool AI features are missing on the A57 (more on that in the software section).





GPU Performance





3DMark Steel Nomad Light(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 774 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 3233 3DMark Steel Nomad Light(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 767 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 1718 View all

Steel Nomad Light Stress Test: Measures your phone’s "gaming stamina" by comparing its peak speed (High) against its throttled speed after it heats up (Low), revealing whether your performance will stay smooth or start lagging during a long session.





For gamers, the Galaxy S26 Plus seems like the much better choice. If you play demanding games like Genshin Impact or Where Winds Meet, you will notice the faster GPU of the S26 Plus. After all, it beats the A57 with a score more than twice as high.





Storage and transfer speeds

There is a world of difference in USB transfer speeds between the A57 and S26 Plus. The mid-range A57 only supports USB 2.0 that maxes out at around 60MB/s, while the S26 Plus supports USB 3.2, which is ten times faster.

As for internal storage, the Galaxy A57 comes with either 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, while the Galaxy S26 Plus starts at 256GB and you also have a 512GB model, which is my preferred storage in 2026 (there is no microSD card support on either one). As for internal storage, thecomes with either 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, while thePlus starts at 256GB and you also have a 512GB model, which is my preferred storage in 2026 (there is no microSD card support on either one).





Random Read (MB/s) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 23 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 44.2 Random Write (MB/s) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 23.6 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 83.9 Sequential Read (MB/s) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 1410 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 1230 Sequential Write (MB/s) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 440 Samsung Galaxy S26+ 1680 View all

Storage tests measure how quickly your phone can move data. Random read and write show how fast your phone can find and move thousands of tiny, scattered files. This is the most important metric for an average user because it’s what happens when you open an app, check your notifications, or search through your photo gallery. Sequential read and write measure the speed of moving one giant, continuous file. You’ll notice this when you are saving a 4K video you just recorded or downloading a massive game update.





The on-board UFS 4.0 storage on the S26 Plus is also significantly faster in both random and sequential speeds, meaning every day tasks like loading your gallery or downloading big files will be noticeably zippier on the flagship.





Software





While both phones run One UI 8.5, they don't support the same set of AI features.





For example, one of my favorite Galaxy AI features is browser summaries (supported in the Samsung browser app). That feature is not available on the A57.





The S26 Plus also supports DeX, while you don't get that on the A57 5G.





Camera All about the zoom



I hate it when mid-range phones come with multiple cameras just to inflate the spec sheet. You just know that one or more of these sensors would be compromised.

And that is kind of the case with the Galaxy A57 .

Yes, it has three cameras on its back, but only the main camera is the one that you should care about. The ultra-wide comes with a significant drop in quality and the macro camera is so niche that many people won't use it much.

Recommended For You The Galaxy S26 Plus also has a triple-camera setup, but with no filler. You get a top-tier main sensor (just a step below Ultra quality), a good ultrawide, and most importantly, a dedicated 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens.

Main Camera

< A57 S26+ >

Interestingly, we see strong differences in saturation in the first photo, the Plus opting for a much more vibrant look.

< A57 S26+ >

In low-light, the same is true but to a much lower extent.

< A57 S26+ >

Sometimes, there can be too much saturation. The inky blue color of the sky is far from realistic and it creates weird HDR artifacts (halos) around the tree branches.

< A57 S26+ >

< A57 S26+ >



Portrait Mode

< A57 S26+ >

While both phones support 1x and 2x mode for portraits, only the S26 Plus has 3x zoom option for portraiture, which is very helpful.

But even in this example shot at 2x on both phones, you can see the more plentiful detail on the S26 Plus, while the A57 looks a bit soft.

< A57 S26+ >

At 1x, detail looks quite similar on both, but the Galaxy S26 Plus goes with a more saturated look.

Zoom Quality

< A57 S26+ >

The S26 Plus with its 3x native zoom camera is the clear winner when it comes to zoom quality - it has more detail, more contrast and just better looking shots compared to the A57, which lacks a dedicated telephoto camera.

< A57 S26+ >



Ultra-wide Camera

< A57 S26+ >

It seems that the S26 Plus struggled with dynamic range here. This could be an isolated incidence, but I just wanted to include it so that you are aware this can happen.

< A57 S26+ >

At night, the S26 Plus can capture more light than the A57 which usually results in a more pleasing photo.

< A57 S26+ >

< A57 S26+ >

< A57 S26+ >

Notice the ghostly look in the grass on this last picture from the A57 and the big improvement in the same photo from the S26 Plus.



Selfies





The S26 Plus selfie camera has a slightly wider field of view than the Galaxy A57 and detail is also cleaner, especially in low light. Notice the ghostly look in the grass on this last picture from the A57 and the big improvement in the same photo from thePlus.ThePlus selfie camera has a slightly wider field of view than theand detail is also cleaner, especially in low light.

Battery Life and Charging Wireless charging is only available on the flagship







Despite the Galaxy S26 Plus having a smaller battery size than the A57 (4,900 mAh vs 5,000 mAh), it seems to be way more efficient in real-world use and in our testing.



PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:



Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 5000 mAh 6h 11min 13h 33min 8h 52min 9h 52min Samsung Galaxy S26+ 4900 mAh 7h 22min 18h 23min 9h 48min 10h 18min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy A57 5G 5000 mAh 1h 9min N/A 62% N/A Samsung Galaxy S26+ 4900 mAh 1h 3min Untested 67% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Despite thePlus having a smaller battery size than the A57 (4,900 mAh vs 5,000 mAh), it seems to be way more efficient in real-world use and in our testing.

The S26 Plus smokes the A57 in our lightest web browsing test with an advantage of nearly 5 hours, or 50%.





On our YouTube video streaming test, the S26 Plus once again outperforms the A57 5G by nearly one hour.





Altogether, we estimate that you can expect to have 7 hours and 22 minutes of screen time on the S26 Plus vs 6 hours and 11 minutes on the A57 5G, a noticeable difference.





As for charging, both support the same 45W wired charging speed, so they both top up fully in slightly more than 1 hour.





The A57, however, does not support wireless charging at all, while the S26 Plus does at speeds of around 15 watts (no Qi 2 support, though).





Specs Comparison





And here is how the Galaxy A57 vs Galaxy S26 Plus specs comparison looks like:





Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Samsung Galaxy S26+ Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Samsung Galaxy S26+ Design Dimensions 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9 (~9.7 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) Weight 179.0 g 190.0 g Display Size 6.7-inch 6.7-inch Type Super AMOLED Plus, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Exynos 1680 (4 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SM8850-1-AD (3 nm)

International version - Exynos 2600 Memory 8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB OS Android (16) , up to 7 OS updates Android (16) , up to 7 OS updates Battery Type 5000 mAh 4900 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.2"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 5 MP (Macro)

Aperture size: F2.4 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1 μm Front 12 MP 12 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy A57 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S26+ specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool











Which one should you buy?









The Galaxy A57 5G is no flagship, that much is clear, but it's a very capable phone for daily use and its thin and light design is an absolute delight.





If you don't do a lot of gaming or dabble into more heavier tasks often, you will find it sufficient. It's a good average phone that performs mostly... well, average. If that sounds like you, you don't really need to spend a small fortune on a flagship.





What will you miss out on? Well, wireless charging, a proper functioning fingerprint scanner, good zoom quality, and slower storage/transfer speeds.





If you, however, care about those things and want a phone that will remain fast for years to come, the $500 price premium is definitely worth considering.



