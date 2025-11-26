Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Main differences to expect

Galaxy S26

Display Differences





Galaxy S26 Plus will boast the same-sized 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display as the ThePlus will boast the same-sized 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display as the Galaxy S25 Plus . The screen will have up to 120 Hz refresh rate functionality, HDR support, and peak brightness hopefully surpassing 2,600 nits. We are also hopeful that the anti-reflective coating of the latest Galaxy S Ultra devices will trickle down to the Plus and regular Galaxy flagships, as it will passively improve the legibility further.





The older Galaxy S23 Plus was slightly more humble in terms of display specs. It had a 6.6-inch screen (0.1-inch smaller than the Galaxy S26 Plus), as well as peak brightness that's around 1,500 nits at the maximum. That's way less than we expect the Galaxy S26 Plus to achieve, meaning outdoor legibility might suffer.









Both phones will feature under-display fingerprint scanners, faster and more accurate than optical fingerprint scanners.





Performance and Software

Welcome back, Snapdragon and Exynos combo





The Galaxy S26 Plus will arrive with two different chips depending on the market.





The high-end 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip will be used in the US, Canada, and China, while the rest of the world will get the Exynos 2600 chipset. The intriguing thing about this Samsung-made silicon is that it's the first one built on a 2nm manufacturing node. Samsung says the Exynos 2600 is some 5% better-performing and 8% more efficient than the previous Exynos 2500 chipset, so a pretty conservative upgrade.





The Galaxy S23 Plus , on the other hand, used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in all regions. Although it's definitely not the fastest chipset around, it's still more than decent for light to moderate usage and would do you very well in all but the most demanding recent games.



The Galaxy S26 Plus will most certainly arrive with at least 12 GB of RAM. We could possibly get up to 16 GB of RAM in certain markets, but 12GB should be the global standard. As a comparison, the Galaxy S23 Plus arrived with 8 GB of memory.





Storage-wise, both devices arrive will share the same 256 GB and 512GB storage options.





Camera

Blink, and you will miss the changes





Inspect the spec sheet of the Galaxy S23 Plus , and you are pretty much looking at what the Galaxy S26 Plus will offer.





Sure, there will be a slightly larger 12MP ultrawide on the Galaxy S26 Plus versus the Galaxy S23 Plus ' 10MP ultrawide. The other two cameras are a 50MP wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3X.





While the hardware is pretty much identical, there should be a few years' worth of image-processing improvements baked into the Galaxy S26 Plus, so it should technically be capable of squeezing much better-looking photos out of its cameras.









Battery Life and Charging

Lots of gains





The Galaxy S26 Plus will likely come with a battery in the ballpark of at least 4,900 mAh. A slight upgrade to 5,000 mAh is definitely in the cards and is logical to assume. Or so I hope.





Anyway, the battery will certainly be larger than the 4,700 mAh cell inside the Galaxy S23 Plus , which was pretty decent of its own. It delivered excellent battery life, especially in web browsing and gaming. The Galaxy S25 Plus also had decent battery life with its 4,900 mAh battery, so the hopes are absolutely high for the Galaxy S26 Plus.





Both thePlus andwill also share the same wired charging –– a zippy 45W wired one.