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Here's why the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will offer built-in 10x optical zoom while other phones tap out at 5x–6x

10x zoom levels are far from perfect, though.

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The Oppo Find X8 Ultra for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be a very special phone and tech fans are counting down the days until April 21, when it's supposed to be officially unveiled.

Multiple rumors and leaks aside, Oppo execs themselves have started to disclose fascinating details about their upcoming high-end camera phone, too.

Besides the blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the large 7,050 mAh capacity battery and the super-bright display, the Find X9 Ultra is a potential hit because of its serious camera setup.

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As usual, the upcoming Find X9 Ultra model will pack two dedicated telephoto snappers. But this time around, the secondary unit will go from 6x optical zoom to 10x optical zoom. And there's a reason for that.

The zoom game




I'm a member of the tribe that regards a phone's telephoto higher than the ultra-wide. Don't get me wrong, I love ultra-wide shots as much as the next guy and these cameras are indispensable in certain situations. It's just that my style of photography goes way more often into telephoto territory than not.

Have you ever wondered why almost all flagship phones today come with a telephoto that's in the 3x–5x range and they almost always tap out at 6x?

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For example:


There are exceptions like the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra, which has a 9.4x optical zoom camera. Also, older Galaxy S Ultra models offered the 10x optical zoom treatment, but that ended in 2024 with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which came with a 5x secondary snapper.

So why would Oppo go to 10x territory?

What's the perfect zoom range?
2 Votes

Being different


According to Oppo Find Series product manager Zhuo Shijie, the goal is to make long-range zoom instantly accessible, without forcing users to rely on external lenses or extra gear.

The built-in 10x optical system (developed with Hasselblad) is meant to deliver detailed shots with consistent color tuning.

At the same time, Oppo is not ignoring the limitations of a fixed smartphone lens. For users who want even higher optical precision, the company is also developing a dedicated external telephoto module, built more like a traditional camera lens with complex glass elements to improve light capture and clarity.

This creates a dual system where the phone handles everyday zoom needs, while the add-on targets more specialized photography scenarios.

10x is not perfect


Keep in mind that the 10x optical zoom will probably equate to a 230mm focal length.

The biggest advantage is obvious in real life: you can stand far away and still get usable shots, like taking a clear photo of a performer at a concert or capturing wildlife without getting physically close, something that is often impossible with your normal phone.

In travel photography, you can zoom in on architectural details high up on buildings or mountains without needing extra gear.

But there are trade-offs. Even if the Find X9 Ultra comes with a masterfully engineered 10x camera, such a field of view becomes extremely narrow, so it is easy to lose context and end up with photos that feel disconnected or overly tight.

It also compresses perspective heavily, which can flatten depth and make subjects appear stacked together, something that looks great for distant mountains but often ruins shots where you want foreground, midground, and background separation.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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