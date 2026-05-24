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Apple's WWDC 2026 has gone dark, and your iPhone's new Siri might follow

The promo art drops one big hint, but stops short of confirming the obvious.

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Johanna Romero
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Apple's Siri
Apple's Siri. | Image by Apple
Every WWDC keynote feels like a season finale, but this one comes with a goodbye baked in. The man who has run the show for nearly fifteen years is about to take the stage for the last time as the person in charge.

Why June 8 is bigger than a software preview

WWDC 2026 opens on June 8, and this keynote carries weight no recent one has, according to Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman. It will be Tim Cook's final keynote as CEO before John Ternus formally takes the role on September 1.

We covered the moment Apple confirmed Cook would hand the reins to its hardware chief, and this is where that handoff goes public. Cook is expected to anchor the show in person, with Ternus stepping into a bigger on-stage role as the baton visibly changes hands.

It should be noted that this is the first WWDC since Apple's messy Apple Intelligence reset. So Cook's send-off doubles as the company's attempt to prove it can finally ship the AI it has been promising for two years.

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What would win back your faith in Siri at this point?
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The dark Siri tease hiding in plain sight

Apple's own promo art has already tipped its hand. The imagery shows a dark interface built around a "Search or Ask" prompt bar, the clearest sign yet that the long-delayed, LLM-powered Siri overhaul is arriving in a real, redesigned form.

We broke down how Apple buried that Siri redesign inside the WWDC logo, and the new "Search or Ask" framing fits the same picture. This new Siri is expected across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27.


Is the new Siri actually dark-mode only?


One open question worth flagging: the art is dark-mode only, but that could just be marketing mood lighting rather than proof the new Siri ships dark by default. We will not know until June 8.

What June 8 really decides

Here is what makes this fascinating to me: Apple is using its most sentimental stage of the year to relaunch the exact product that humiliated it. Closing the book on the old Siri during Cook's farewell is either poetic or terrifying, depending on whether the demo works.

If the new Siri lands, Cook walks off as the leader who set up the comeback. If it stumbles live, that becomes the lasting image of his final keynote, and the first headache handed to Ternus before he even sits down. The stakes have rarely been this personal.
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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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