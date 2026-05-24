Apple's WWDC 2026 has gone dark, and your iPhone's new Siri might follow

What June 8 really decides

Here is what makes this fascinating to me: Apple is using its most sentimental stage of the year to relaunch the exact product that humiliated it. Closing the book on the old Siri during Cook's farewell is either poetic or terrifying, depending on whether the demo works.If the new Siri lands, Cook walks off as the leader who set up the comeback. If it stumbles live, that becomes the lasting image of his final keynote, and the first headache handed to Ternus before he even sits down. The stakes have rarely been this personal.