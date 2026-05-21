This is the magnetic secondary screen I hope iPhones and Galaxies won't pick up
There is one cool way I could see myself using that sometimes.
This seems to be the next trend. | Image by Fixed-focus digital cameras account on Weibo
The other day I told you about how Xiaomi scrapped its idea to equip the Xiaomi 18 phone series with a bonkers magnetic camera system that looks like this:
The modular magnetic accessories are not done, though. It seems that both Honor and Oppo might offer a detachable secondary rear display. It's going to be magnetic, per current rumors.
The "Fixed-focus digital cameras" Weibo account is offering several high-res images of the pocket mirror-like magnetic rear display.
According to the claims, this hardware add-on is excellent for "displaying idol and anime wallpapers". It's supposed to be "very thin" and it shouldn't be expensive.
So, if your primary 6-inch+ phone screen isn't enough for your "idol", you can now snap this tiny disc at the back of your handset and enjoy media literally in all waking hours.
These could be supported by the upcoming Honor 600 series and by Oppo's Reno 16 series (which could debut on May 25).
Of course, there are other proposed uses for this detachable display beyond showing anime characters and pop celebrity wallpapers all day long.
In photography terms, a fill light is a secondary light source used to soften shadows and brighten darker parts of a subject's face or surroundings without completely overpowering the scene. The idea here is that the small magnetic screen could emit enough light to slightly improve selfies or close-up shots in dim conditions.
I'm obsessed with mobile photography and this sounds nice. But when I'm taking 3x portraits, I need to stand further away from the subject. I don't think this small gadget will be able to emit enough light to make a difference… at all.
It's not just the fact that we have one too many screens around us at any moment of the day. Be it a laptop, a tablet, your car's high-tech dash, your monitor or TV or your phone, there's plenty.
For that reason, I don't feel the need for a phone like the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max which comes with a secondary display on its camera island.
But we're dealing with a different thing here. Something that detaches and snaps on to a phone via magnets doesn't win my trust. That's why I prefer USB-C power banks instead of magnetic ones – I sometimes plug one in when I'm on the move.
In short, I think many of these magnetic secondary screens will be lost. We still haven't mastered the art of not losing our wireless earbuds… and with these tiny discs, it may be even worse. Hey, whose "idol" is this?
Crazy stuff. | Image by PhoneArena
The modular magnetic accessories are not done, though. It seems that both Honor and Oppo might offer a detachable secondary rear display. It's going to be magnetic, per current rumors.
I'm so glad this isn't (yet) picked up by none of the major players out there.
One more gadget to lose?
The "Fixed-focus digital cameras" Weibo account is offering several high-res images of the pocket mirror-like magnetic rear display.
According to the claims, this hardware add-on is excellent for "displaying idol and anime wallpapers". It's supposed to be "very thin" and it shouldn't be expensive.
You want one? | Images by Fixed-focus digital cameras
So, if your primary 6-inch+ phone screen isn't enough for your "idol", you can now snap this tiny disc at the back of your handset and enjoy media literally in all waking hours.
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What are you going to use this display for?
Using it as a fill light
Of course, there are other proposed uses for this detachable display beyond showing anime characters and pop celebrity wallpapers all day long.
Some suggest it could work as a miniature photography monitor for rear-camera selfies or even as a fill light accessory when taking pictures in darker environments.
In photography terms, a fill light is a secondary light source used to soften shadows and brighten darker parts of a subject's face or surroundings without completely overpowering the scene. The idea here is that the small magnetic screen could emit enough light to slightly improve selfies or close-up shots in dim conditions.
I'm obsessed with mobile photography and this sounds nice. But when I'm taking 3x portraits, I need to stand further away from the subject. I don't think this small gadget will be able to emit enough light to make a difference… at all.
So maybe it'll be useful for close-up portraits or selfies.
The case against this gimmick gadget
It's not just the fact that we have one too many screens around us at any moment of the day. Be it a laptop, a tablet, your car's high-tech dash, your monitor or TV or your phone, there's plenty.
For that reason, I don't feel the need for a phone like the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max which comes with a secondary display on its camera island.
But we're dealing with a different thing here. Something that detaches and snaps on to a phone via magnets doesn't win my trust. That's why I prefer USB-C power banks instead of magnetic ones – I sometimes plug one in when I'm on the move.
In short, I think many of these magnetic secondary screens will be lost. We still haven't mastered the art of not losing our wireless earbuds… and with these tiny discs, it may be even worse. Hey, whose "idol" is this?
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