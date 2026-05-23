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Loyal T-Mobile customers suddenly paying 60% more due to stealth changes

T-Mobile is silently moving customers off their legacy plans.

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Anam Hamid
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T-Mobile Wireless service
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T-Mobile forced plan upgrade
T-Mobile has no clear explanation for why it's doing so. | Image by Vox
Carriers routinely retire old plans when launching new ones. While these phased-out options become unavailable to new customers, they are grandfathered in for those already on them. Generally, a carrier won't boot you from your plan without your consent or at the very least, a heads-up. T-Mobile, however, is doing neither.

Moving customers off old plans


The Un-carrier is quietly bumping customers off legacy plans, hiking their monthly rates by up to 60% in the process.

Reddit user inspron2, for instance, was shifted from the "Preferred FT 600 NW Reduced price" plan to "Legacy Rate Plan C26ML4999" in April.

As a result, their base plan cost, line addition charges, and data rates all shot up. For some reason, their taxes and fees went down, but the net result is still an inflated bill. Despite the increase in price, device financing isn't available.

Keeping mum


A similar surprise hit Reddit user Jobber99, who noted that they received absolutely no warning about the switch. They only found out after opening their May bill, which had ballooned from $135 to $228 for five lines.

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They were moved from "Family time 700" to "Legacy Rate Plan C26ML5999."

What's your reaction to forced plan changes?
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Been going on for a while


T-Mobile has apparently been quietly changing plans since March.

While there's no way to know which plans have been targeted, T-Mobile appears to be going after ancient offerings, though changes may also be on the horizon for the Simple Choice and Select Choice plans.

One theory is that T-Mobile is only forcing upgraded plans onto customers who escaped last year's rate hike.

Historically, T-Mobile rarely forces migrations. In the recent past, the company has either offered an opt-out option or moved customers to modern plans with more value at no extra cost.

Upgrades aren't inherently bad, since newer plans are more aligned with today's usage habits.

Customers aren't happy


Impacted customers are understandably frustrated, especially since they don't seem to be deriving any value from the changes. 

T-Mobile appears to be softening the blow for some by tossing in a free data feature, but for most, that's not enough.

Being blindsided by a higher bill tends to do that, and quite a few users are already looking for the exit door. 
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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