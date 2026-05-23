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Pixel Watch 4 with LTE gets a sweet discount on Amazon

The watch is definitely worth every penny, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A close-up of the Pixel Watch 4.
It can really complement any attire. | Image by PhoneArena
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Google’s Pixel Watch 4 is among the best smartwatches money can buy, and you can currently snag one at a sweet discount on Amazon. The retailer has slashed $99 off the 41mm LTE variant, allowing you to get the model with a Silver aluminum case and Iris active band for less than $352.

Even if Iris isn’t your color, I still suggest pulling the trigger on this deal. After all, you can easily replace the band later with one that best matches your taste. Plus, the Silver case can complement pretty much any band, so you can easily customize your fancy smartwatch to fit your style.

Pixel Watch 4 41mm LTE: Save $99 on Amazon!
$99 off (22%)
Amazon is selling the 41mm LTE-powered Pixel Watch 4 for $99 off its price. This allows you to get the model with a silver case and an Iris active band for under $352. The watch is among the best on the market and packs every feature you'd expect a lifestyle smartwatch to come with. Plus, it's sleek-looking and can complement any attire. Don't miss out!
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Not to mention, the Pixel Watch 4 is one of those timepieces that goes well with any attire. So, whether you like casual clothing like shorts and a T-shirt or prefer expensive suits, its dome-like design makes it a suitable accessory for any outfit and occasion.

But it’s way more than just a pretty face. As Google’s flagship smartwatch, it runs on Wear OS and packs a plethora of features. Its health-tracking suite includes everything you’d expect to find on a modern high-end timepiece, including an ECG, temperature sensing, and blood oxygen monitoring.

You also get lifestyle functionalities like NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, phone call support, and fast, easy access to the Google Play Store. You can even wake Gemini up just by raising your wrist, which is super handy if you want to ask for a suggestion without bothering to navigate through menus. Best of all, since this is the LTE version, you can leave your phone at home and still make phone calls or send texts when going for a run.

As for battery life, well, all these bells and whistles do drain a ton of power, so you'll be looking at around a day to a day and a half of usage per charge. While this isn’t ideal by any means, it’s normal battery life for a Wear OS-powered timepiece.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 4 is absolutely worth considering, especially now when it can be yours for less. Don’t hesitate and snag one at a lower price today!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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