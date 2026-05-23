Pixel Watch 4 with LTE gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Pixel Watch 4 41mm LTE: Save $99 on Amazon!

$99 off (22%)

Amazon is selling the 41mm LTE-powered Pixel Watch 4 for $99 off its price. This allows you to get the model with a silver case and an Iris active band for under $352. The watch is among the best on the market and packs every feature you'd expect a lifestyle smartwatch to come with. Plus, it's sleek-looking and can complement any attire. Don't miss out!