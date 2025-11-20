Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

When will iPhone 18 come out? Apple’s new release schedule explained

When will the iPhone 18 come out? Apple's new release schedule might seem confusing at first, but the revised launch dates actually make a lot of sense.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles iPhone 18
iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air together
With the iPhone 18 series, Apple is reportedly moving away from how it has been handling the launch dates of its flagship phones. The company’s new release schedule is designed to better compete against rivals Samsung and Google, but what does that mean for the iPhone 18?

Let’s go over the reports and rumors, and try to piece just when exactly the iPhone 18 will come out.

iPhone 18 launching in spring?




According to new reports — first from telecom companies, and now from industry insider Mark Gurman — Apple is splitting up the release of its phones.

The iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new foldable iPhone will apparently release as normal: in the fall of 2026. However, the base model iPhone 18, as well as the iPhone 18e and possibly the iPhone Air 2, will come out in early 2027 instead.

Keeping previous iPhone releases in mind, the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone will likely be announced in the first 10 days of September, 2026.

iPhone seriesAnnouncement Date
iPhone 16September 9, 2024
iPhone 17September 9, 2025
iPhone 18September 9, 2026 (*estimated)
Foldable iPhoneSeptember 9, 2026 (*estimated)


Base model coming early 2027




Early next year will be the launch of the iPhone 17e, and that will be that, as Apple begins preparations for the foldable iPhone. According to reports, the base model iPhone 18 will come out alongside the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2.

If the iPhone 18e and the iPhone 17e follow the same pattern as the iPhone 16e, then the base model iPhone 18 will likely come out in February or March of 2027.

PhoneRelease date
Phone 16eFebruary 28, 2025
iPhone 17eFebruary 28, 2025 (*estimated)
iPhone 18February 28, 2025 (*estimated)
iPhone 18eFebruary 28, 2025 (*estimated)


iPhone 18 might come out in April


There is a chance that the base model iPhone 18 might come out in April of 2027, instead of February or March. Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, detailed Apple’s new iPhone release schedule.

Recommended Stories

In his report, Gurman says that Apple will release the base model iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and potentially the iPhone Air 2 “roughly” six months after the launch of the Pro models. This, Gurman claims, is a formula that the company will follow for years to come.

If the iPhone 18 Pro models and the foldable iPhone come out in September, and if Apple does take six months to release the other phones, we could be looking at an April launch. While unlikely that the company will take this long, it is definitely possible.

Except, of course, if the Pro models and the foldable iPhone come out during a month other than September.

February 2027 is the likeliest candidate




Ultimately, February 2027 is the likeliest candidate for the release of the base model iPhone 18. This is because, simply put, Apple’s new release schedule was designed to better compete with the Galaxy S26 and the Pixel phones.

If the Galaxy S26 release date is in February, as prior releases seem to suggest, then Apple won’t want to be too early or too late with the iPhone 18. As such, a February release for the base iPhone 18 seems most likely, with the Pro models coming out in September, as is tradition.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless