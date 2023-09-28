Google Pixel 8 October event: how to watch and all announcements to expect





When is the Google Pixel 8 event?





October 4th at 10AM ET / 7AM Pacific / 3PM London / 4PM Berlin



How to watch the Google Pixel 8 event announcements?





Google will be streaming its Pixel 8 event live and you can watch it here directly when the event starts at 10AM Eastern Time on October 4, 2023.









All announcements to expect at the Google Pixel 8 October event





Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch





The star of the October event will be the Pixel 8 series which Google already teased the design of, if not really the specs. We know what to expect from the bunch, though, thanks to numerous rumors and leaks about Google's 2023 phones.





Google Pixel 8 Pro Display 6.7 inches

3120 x 1440 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)

16 MP front Hardware Google Tensor G3

12GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 5100 mAh OS Android 13

View full specs





Pixel 8 should sport a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera with a 125.8-degree field of view. The Pixel 8 Pro will have Auto Focus while the front-facing camera on the Pixel 8 will be a fixed-focus affair. Theshould sport a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera with a 125.8-degree field of view. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be equipped with the same 50MP Wide camera, a 48MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP Telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. While both phones will feature a 10.5MP front-facing selfie snapper, the one on thewill have Auto Focus while the front-facing camera on thewill be a fixed-focus affair.









When it comes to colors, the Pixel 8 will give you the choice of Peony Rose, Grey, and Obsidian Black, while the Pixel 8 Pro is going for Sky Blue, Porcelain, and Obsidian Black. The Pixel 8 comes with a slightly smaller screen than its predecessor, but both models shine brighter, with the Pixel 8 Pro supporting up to 2,400 nits peak brightness.





Google Pixel 8 Display 6.2 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)

10 MP front Hardware Google Tensor G3

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, not expandable OS Android 13

View full specs



The Pixel 8 Pro brings more durability to the table with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it weighs 213 grams, a tad more than the Pixel 8 's 187 grams. Google is also enhancing the camera with cool features like Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and Magic Editor for swapping faces. Both these phones are IP68-rated, which means they can shrug off dust and handle a dip underwater without getting damaged. Thebrings more durability to the table with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it weighs 213 grams, a tad more than the's 187 grams. Google is also enhancing the camera with cool features like Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, and Magic Editor for swapping faces. Both these phones are IP68-rated, which means they can shrug off dust and handle a dip underwater without getting damaged.





Pixel 8 is said to come equipped with a 4,575 mAh battery, allowing for efficient 27W fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a larger 5,050mAh battery, supporting faster 30W fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 23W. Mum's the word on the reverse wireless charging speeds, if any.



Theis said to come equipped with a 4,575 mAh battery, allowing for efficient 27W fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 18W. On the other hand, theboasts a larger 5,050mAh battery, supporting faster 30W fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging up to 23W. Mum's the word on the reverse wireless charging speeds, if any.

Google Pixel Watch 2





Google Pixel Watch 2 Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Storage , not expandable Battery 306 mAh OS Wear OS

View full specs





Pixel Watch 2 is may have a skin temperature sensor and cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) monitor or real-time thermometer! The next generation Pixel Watch 2 will reportedly come with a new Snapdragon instead of an Exynos processor and sport features inspired by Google's Fitbit line. Theis may have a skin temperature sensor and cEDA (continuous electrodermal activity) monitor or real-time thermometer!









Pixel Buds 3





In its Pixel 8 teaser above, Google allows for a glimpse of what looks like a wireless earbud, hinting at the next Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel Buds A-series generation that it may unveil on October 8. Mum's the word on the exact specs of those, but we can reasonably expect better ANC performance, the latest Bluetooth connectivity standard and, hopefully, longer battery life.





Android 14





Last but not least, October 4 will mark the day when Google's latest Android 14 edition will be released in its retail version to manufacturers which have been busy testing and even launching their next-gen overlays.





Android 14 phones before its precious Pixels are out of the gate as first Android 14 demonstration handsets. Samsung and OnePlus postponed the launch of their One UI 6 and OxygenOS 14 updates, respectively, as Google probably pulled the reins on those overlays as it wouldn't want anybody to outphones before its precious Pixels are out of the gate as firstdemonstration handsets.





Pixel 8 series, as this is now the topic du jour, so watch this space for all of Google's October 4 event announcements. Google may also talk about its Bard AI efforts and integration with default apps or services on theseries, as this is now the topic du jour, so watch this space for all of Google's October 4 event announcements.



