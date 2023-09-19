Google’s AI chatbot Bard now connects to your Google apps and services
The AI era is in full swing, and whether you're a fan or not, AI is charging ahead at a breakneck pace. Google's chatbot Bard is a perfect example, as the tech giant just announced the rollout of Bard's most capable model yet.
In a recent blog post, Google announced the launch of Bard Extensions in English, offering a new way to interact and collaborate with Bard. These Extensions allow Bard to seamlessly integrate with Google tools we use every day, like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights.
Or let’s say you're applying for a new job and want to use Bard as your assistant throughout the process. You could instruct Bard to “find my resume titled June 2023 from my Drive and summarize it to a short paragraph personal statement.” Then, you can seamlessly proceed with crafting your new cover letter in collaboration with Bard.
However, keep in mind that Bard extensions to Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights are enabled by default, and if you want, you can disable them at any time.
In addition to Extensions, Google has introduced a "Google it" button for Bard, making it simpler to cross-verify its responses. When you click on the "G" icon, Bard will review the answer and assess whether there is supporting content from the web.
And that is not all. Google makes it easier to have ongoing conversations when someone shares a Bard chat with you via a public link. You can now ask Bard more questions about the topic or use it as a starting point for your own thoughts and ideas.
In a recent blog post, Google announced the launch of Bard Extensions in English, offering a new way to interact and collaborate with Bard. These Extensions allow Bard to seamlessly integrate with Google tools we use every day, like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights.
When enabled, Bard uses information from different Google apps and services to deliver relevant information in real time. For example, it can access your Gmail, scan through emails concerning your kid's school, and highlight the most crucial details for you.
Or let’s say you're applying for a new job and want to use Bard as your assistant throughout the process. You could instruct Bard to “find my resume titled June 2023 from my Drive and summarize it to a short paragraph personal statement.” Then, you can seamlessly proceed with crafting your new cover letter in collaboration with Bard.
Google claims users should not worry about privacy and assures that privacy is a top priority. If you choose to use the Workspace extensions, your content from Gmail, Docs, and Drive remains confidential, with no human reviewers accessing it or Bard using it for advertising purposes or model training. You retain full control over your privacy settings and can deactivate these extensions whenever you wish.
However, keep in mind that Bard extensions to Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights are enabled by default, and if you want, you can disable them at any time.
In addition to Extensions, Google has introduced a "Google it" button for Bard, making it simpler to cross-verify its responses. When you click on the "G" icon, Bard will review the answer and assess whether there is supporting content from the web.
Image Credit–Google
And that is not all. Google makes it easier to have ongoing conversations when someone shares a Bard chat with you via a public link. You can now ask Bard more questions about the topic or use it as a starting point for your own thoughts and ideas.
Things that are NOT allowed: