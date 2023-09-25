OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 14 update with new features and sounds plus smooth Trinity Engine moves



OnePlus OxygenOS 14 release date and supported phones









OnePlus is unveiling the retail OxygenOS 14 update on September 25, but the gradual rollout will land on all of its recent phones in the next few weeks after Google launches android 11 officially with its new Pixel 8 phones. Needless to say, OxygenOS 14 will perform best and fullest in more recent handsets like the OnePlus 9 and up series.

New OnePlus OxygenOS 14 update features





Trinity Engine and gaming





Boring as it may sound, perhaps the biggest new feature that the OxygenOS 14 update brings is performance improvements under the hood. The so-called Trinity Engine is a proprietary platform for CPU, ROM and RAM 'vitalization' to take the OnePlus 'Fast&Smooth' UI to next level.





" The CPU Vitalization... uses a sophisticated computing power model to determine the best balance between enhanced performance and reduced power consumption to fit different scenarios in your mobile life ," says OnePlus and even pegs the battery life gains from this feature alone at 20 minutes.





As for the storage optimization as part of OxygenOS 14, OnePlus tips that "efficient compression algorithms, file defragmentation, memory acceleration and other techniques... effectively address performance degradation issues that occur from long-term smartphone use," and adds that new phones running Trinity Engine can sav up to 20GB in storage from this option alone.





Last but not least in the new "vitalization" trimvirate, the improved RAM efficiency allows that "even in heavy load scenarios with multiple apps running at the same time, fast booting and switching between applications is smooth and instantaneous." How much smoother? Well, 10%, which should be rather visible, but OnePlus also made apps that one uses frequently stay in the background for up to three days and load faster in case they are needed.





For gamers, the new HyperTouch, HyperBoost and Hyper Rendering deliver optimizations that balance performance with power draw, prevents mistouches, and delivers frame by frame visual improvements even for older titles.

Aquamorphic Design 2.0





The Aquamorphic Design update of OnePlus now comes with Fluid Cloud, or notifications within bubbles, capsules, or panels that flow and merge in a more natural and visually appealing way. " This reimagined version of the status bar can present different forms of real-time services with minimal disruption at the top of your screen according to your personalized preferences and priorities ," tips OnePlus.









In addition, OnePlus introduces Dynamic Colors, so that the interface hues will now change with the phone's status or actions performed. There are also nine sets of new nature ringtones and notification sounds.









AutoPixelate 2.0 security feature





The Auto Pixelate option that hides the content in profile photos or names in chat screenshots now expands to one-click cover of more sensitive information. You can now hide contact details and numbers like credit cards automatically, for instance. In addition, the system detects and pixelates receipts, social media screenshots, car license plates, ID documents, boarding passes, and other personal or identifying information.









New productivity and security features of OxygenOS 14





Besides all the visual and performance improvements, OxygenOS 14 bets heavily on new productivity and security tools as well, chief among which is the so-called File Dock. " By long-pressing on the screen, you can select content like text, images, videos, and links from most system and third-party applications, and collect them on the File Dock with a single click, or even further consolidate them into a single note ," says OnePlus for its neat idea. This idea clipboard of sorts is then available in its entirety to consult with or copy from at any given time.









Speaking of notes, the respective app is now updated with the ability to add colors, use quirky fonts and text sizes, and even images that one can add to make their memos, well, more memorable. As far as images go, long-pressing on a person or a pet in a photo or paused video will immediately crop them out for creative use elsewhere, neat!