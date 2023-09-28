Samsung reportedly delays One UI 6 beta for Flip 5 and Fold 5
The flagship Galaxy S23 series has already received the new One UI 6 with Android 14 beta. However, now it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, for those of you who've been impatiently waiting, will get the update a bit later, reports 9to5Google.
The initial plan was to release the beta sometime in September for these two foldable flagships, or at least that's what was expected. The Galaxy S23 already received the update, and so did a couple of budget devices shortly after that.
The post indicates the release will be after the Chuseok holiday (the Korean holiday ends on September 30), but doesn't mention exactly when. We'll have to wait and see for a couple of weeks how things are going to progress.
One UI 6 brings some useful changes to Android 14, including a redesign of the Quick Panel experience, with a simplified drop-down menu and easier-to-navigate UI.
The rollout of the beta hasn't been really smooth sailing so far. There were delays and changes in the plans a few times. At one point, some users even got the wrong beta release by mistake and were forced to do a rollback.
Fold 5 and Flip 5 users will have to wait a bit longer for the Android 14 with One UI 6 beta
A community post on Samsung's forum (via NingSP on X) indicates there will be a delay in the release of One UI 6 beta for the two models. The rollout is set for October, but there's no precise date given in the post. It says "as soon as possible in October", so it's not too grim.
When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, but for now, if you own a Flip 5 or Fold 5 and you want to test the new beta, you'll have to wait for a little longer.
