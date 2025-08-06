$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path

Verizon has practically thrown away its customers at T-Mobile, and then taught the latter how to not lose them like it just did.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile vs Verizon
T-Mobile has fallen: the “un-carrier” has made a number of decisions recently which have left consumers angry. Somehow, Verizon has managed to one-up T-Mobile, and in doing so has made its biggest rival an even more compelling option for Americans.

Verizon’s CEO — Hans Vestberg — made some remarks recently which alienated a lot of the user base, and T-Mobile, it seems, was just waiting to swoop in. There are now two ways that the un-carrier can snatch customers away from Verizon, and both of them are due to the latter’s own poor decisions.

Verizon only wants “high-quality” customers




The aforementioned remarks by CEO Hans Vestberg made it clear that the company will no longer focus on its dwindling subscriber count. Verizon, according to a report, only wants “high-quality” customers, and will not sacrifice profitability by offering discounts and other goodies any longer.

Customers received an email from Verizon, letting them know that their loyalty discounts were no longer valid. In my opinion, Verizon gave up the only reason many people stuck around, and its already decreasing number of customers is about to plummet off of a cliff.

Has this news made you consider leaving Verizon?

Vote View Result


The company seems to have realized that as well, and may be back-pedaling in order to retain at least some number of customers. But the damage has been done: many users have lost the discounts that were keeping them tied to the carrier, and T-Mobile will welcome them with open arms.

Of course, AT&T is also an option, but T-Mobile’s reputation is currently the best amongst the top three. And this is only one way that Verizon is practically throwing customers at the un-carrier.

T-Mobile adopts Verizon’s best strategy


The un-carrier is trying out Verizon’s retention strategy. | Image credit — The New York Times - Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path
The un-carrier is trying out Verizon’s retention strategy. | Image credit — The New York Times


While it’s unclear how long this has been a thing, apparently T-Mobile is offering discounts the exact same way Verizon used to.

It was a neat little trick that Verizon customers used to employ:

  • Call customer support
  • Ask to leave
  • Get a discount

Verizon was clearly desperate for customer retention, and offered its users massive discounts if they hinted at wanting to leave. Now that the company has declared that it only wants “high-quality” customers, T-Mobile has rolled out a “loyalty team” instead.

If you call customer service and tell them that you want to switch carriers, they will begin to explain to you why your T-Mobile plan is amazing value that you shouldn’t give up. But the fun part comes after, when you continue to push and keep insisting on leaving.

Recommended Stories
This “loyalty team” will try to make you a deal. If that isn’t good enough, and you still say that you want to leave, the team will then make you an even better offer. Naturally, much like Verizon’s customers, T-Mobile users will be heavily incentivized to remain with the carrier for lowered bills.

Not only has Verizon practically thrown away its customers at T-Mobile, it’s also taught the latter how to keep them from leaving the same way they left their last carrier.

The choice is pretty obvious, isn’t it?


Poor Verizon doesn’t stand a chance now. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path
Poor Verizon doesn’t stand a chance now. | Image credit — PhoneArena


So, if you’re an average American customer, which carrier would you want to go with? Because I think that the choice is very clear. Unless T-Mobile’s coverage in your area is particularly bad, the un-carrier has so many advantages over Verizon now.

I’ve seen countless people say that the only reason they were with Verizon was because of the discounts. If the company is now actively antagonizing these people, taking away said discounts, and giving them no reason to stay, then why would they?

T-Mobile may have made some pretty bad decisions as of late, but at least it still offers discounts and extras like T-Mobile Tuesdays deals. Most importantly of all, in my opinion, the un-carrier hasn’t begun to distinguish between “high-quality” customers and the rest of us common folk.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 6

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless