T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile is no longer the carrier that once promised us the world.
T-Mobile is rising across the United States at a rapid pace. Unfortunately, it seems that the carrier — or the “un-carrier” as it calls itself — has taken this to mean that it can impose unwanted changes willy-nilly.
As much as it sucks to admit, I have to say that T-Mobile is no longer the company that it once was. While it’s made some very controversial changes these last few months, the final nail in the coffin got hammered in just a few days ago.
But first, a recap.
T-Mobile: the “un-carrier”
T-Mobile wants you on its side. | Image credit — The New York Times
The company originally marketed itself as the antithesis of other carriers in the U.S. T-Mobile actively called out AT&T and Verizon for hidden fees scattered about their confusing contracts. This was when it began its “un-carrier” campaign, where it claimed that it was here to disrupt an industry rife with malpractice.
The campaign was a massive success, and customers across the country sang T-Mobile’s praises. T-Mobile skyrocketed in popularity, and is now perhaps the most popular network Stateside, and it continues to climb the ranks to dethrone Verizon one day in subscriber count.
The “un-carrier” marketing campaign’s remnants can still be seen today, like when T-Mobile mocked rivals recently, after it launched its satellite program for the public. Funnily enough, Starlink went down mere hours later. But the thing is, aside from ironic twists of fate, these ads don’t hit like they once used to.
One controversial decision after another
T-Mobile’s decisions drove customers out of stores. | Image credit — T-Mobile
T-Mobile’s public perception began unravelling a few months back, when the company began to make major changes that users were adamantly opposed to. First, T-Mobile started to force its customers to use the T-Life app, which many deemed a broken mess. The public outcry was so severe that people walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest, and front-facing representatives took the brunt of their anger.
But then came what is perhaps the most controversial change of them all: T-Mobile increased prices for plans that had once been marketed as price-locked. The company denied any wrongdoing, of course, but users weren’t buying it. This ordeal lasted for weeks, as customers took to social media to complain, with some even digging up old ads that T-Mobile had removed after the change.
And now, T-Mobile has made another decision. A decision which has prompted me to say: T-Mobile has fallen.
You are being rescued, please do not resist
Exciting news! No, I don’t think so. | Image credit — T-Mobile
T-Mobile is moving users to new plans, without their consent. Customers no longer have the right to stay on the plan that they signed up for. The company promises that no changes will be made, but I think that users that were on price-locked plans a few months ago would like to disagree.
Make no mistake, T-Mobile is still a pretty reliable carrier, if we’re strictly speaking about network coverage. But it can no longer be ignored that the company will continue to make changes to your plans, whether you like it or not.
Hidden fees? Confusing contracts? T-Mobile is no longer the “un-carrier”. It is not the carrier that it once was, when people would choose it for the simplicity and ease that it brought. Now, if you’re choosing between T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon, you might as well just wear a blindfold and throw darts, or ask the magic 8 ball.
Or, better yet, just see which carrier provides the best coverage in your area. And when you move? Switch. It’d be wiser to just keep hopping from one network to another every couple of years to benefit from deals for newcomers, at least you’ll save some money in the process.
It is painful to see what has become of the carrier that once promised the world. And, according to a survey about network companies, it seems that MVNOs are the future anyway.
