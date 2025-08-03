$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier

T-Mobile is no longer the carrier that once promised us the world.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile logo with flashy graphics
T-Mobile is rising across the United States at a rapid pace. Unfortunately, it seems that the carrier — or the “un-carrier” as it calls itself — has taken this to mean that it can impose unwanted changes willy-nilly.

As much as it sucks to admit, I have to say that T-Mobile is no longer the company that it once was. While it’s made some very controversial changes these last few months, the final nail in the coffin got hammered in just a few days ago.

But first, a recap.

T-Mobile: the “un-carrier”


T-Mobile wants you on its side. | Image credit — The New York Times - T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile wants you on its side. | Image credit — The New York Times


The company originally marketed itself as the antithesis of other carriers in the U.S. T-Mobile actively called out AT&T and Verizon for hidden fees scattered about their confusing contracts. This was when it began its “un-carrier” campaign, where it claimed that it was here to disrupt an industry rife with malpractice.

The campaign was a massive success, and customers across the country sang T-Mobile’s praises. T-Mobile skyrocketed in popularity, and is now perhaps the most popular network Stateside, and it continues to climb the ranks to dethrone Verizon one day in subscriber count.

Do you think T-Mobile is still different from AT&T and Verizon?

Vote View Result


The “un-carrier” marketing campaign’s remnants can still be seen today, like when T-Mobile mocked rivals recently, after it launched its satellite program for the public. Funnily enough, Starlink went down mere hours later. But the thing is, aside from ironic twists of fate, these ads don’t hit like they once used to.

One controversial decision after another




T-Mobile’s public perception began unravelling a few months back, when the company began to make major changes that users were adamantly opposed to. First, T-Mobile started to force its customers to use the T-Life app, which many deemed a broken mess. The public outcry was so severe that people walked out of T-Mobile stores in protest, and front-facing representatives took the brunt of their anger.

But then came what is perhaps the most controversial change of them all: T-Mobile increased prices for plans that had once been marketed as price-locked. The company denied any wrongdoing, of course, but users weren’t buying it. This ordeal lasted for weeks, as customers took to social media to complain, with some even digging up old ads that T-Mobile had removed after the change.

Recommended Stories
Then, to make matters even worse, T-Mobile phased out plans that included taxes and additional fees. This was, for many, the point where they seriously began to consider switching carriers. Those who had stuck around after the price hikes, said that this was too much. Accusations thrown around blamed everything, from the current CEO to plain old greed. Things got quite nasty down in the comments.

And now, T-Mobile has made another decision. A decision which has prompted me to say: T-Mobile has fallen.

You are being rescued, please do not resist




T-Mobile is moving users to new plans, without their consent. Customers no longer have the right to stay on the plan that they signed up for. The company promises that no changes will be made, but I think that users that were on price-locked plans a few months ago would like to disagree.

Make no mistake, T-Mobile is still a pretty reliable carrier, if we’re strictly speaking about network coverage. But it can no longer be ignored that the company will continue to make changes to your plans, whether you like it or not.

Hidden fees? Confusing contracts? T-Mobile is no longer the “un-carrier”. It is not the carrier that it once was, when people would choose it for the simplicity and ease that it brought. Now, if you’re choosing between T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon, you might as well just wear a blindfold and throw darts, or ask the magic 8 ball.

Or, better yet, just see which carrier provides the best coverage in your area. And when you move? Switch. It’d be wiser to just keep hopping from one network to another every couple of years to benefit from deals for newcomers, at least you’ll save some money in the process.

It is painful to see what has become of the carrier that once promised the world. And, according to a survey about network companies, it seems that MVNOs are the future anyway.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Military verification

by mjyoung • 2

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets sweet discount at Samsung—save more with a trade-in
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets sweet discount at Samsung—save more with a trade-in

Latest News

Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
Boost Mobile's turnaround confirmed even though parent EchoStar might not survive
Boost Mobile's turnaround confirmed even though parent EchoStar might not survive
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
I find the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a no-brainer for budget-conscious shoppers at $110 off
I find the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a no-brainer for budget-conscious shoppers at $110 off
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be getting a new color that could replace this fan-favorite
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be getting a new color that could replace this fan-favorite
Selling at a sweet discount, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) offers even more bang for your buck
Selling at a sweet discount, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) offers even more bang for your buck
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless