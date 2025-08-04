$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Verizon might soon make it up to customers for unwelcome changes

Verizon is reportedly planning to introduce a new loyalty discount.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon loyalty discount
Verizon has made a flurry of unwelcome changes recently. From raising prices to removing discounts and perks, the carrier appears hell-bent on getting you to pay more. That doesn't necessarily mean that it intends to drive customers away, and this may partly be a restructuring of how it operates.

Many Verizon customers were given loyalty discounts to convince them not to leave. This lowered their monthly bills, and based on word of mouth, the strategy was successful in getting disgruntled customers to stay.

That's why Verizon has caused something of an uprising, at least online, by revoking the loyalty discount. It doesn't help that many customers financed phones through the carrier after receiving the loyalty discount, so they can't leave without paying off their devices.

New loyalty discount coming


Naturally, customers are simmering with anger, with many plotting to leave. Verizon doesn't seem to care, though, and doesn't intend to keep rates stable to retain price-sensitive customers. After all, high postpaid churn in Q1 and Q2 didn't drag down Verizon financially, which explains why it isn't afraid to lose even more customers.

That's not to say Verizon has suddenly turned its back on what it views as unprofitable customers. Apparently, the company will soon introduce a new version of the loyalty discount. Everything is up in the air right now, but the new offer might end up being better than the current one.

So I called support because I was getting nowhere online and in chat. The supervisor I spoke to told me that the loyalty discount I had was old and Verizon is getting rid of those.

However he said there's potentially a new loyalty discount that might be happening, and that it could be as good or better than the previous one (I'm skeptical). But he said that details have not been confirmed so he could not disclose anything for sure.  
—Oderint, Reddit user, August 2025

On the other hand, it's also possible that the discount will be worth less than it is now. In that case, customers would still be worse off, but at least they would still save on their monthly bill.

Would you stay a little longer in the hopes of a new discount?

Vote View Result


This information was seemingly passed from a sales representative to a customer. Some suspect that it was just a tactic to retain the customer, since it makes no sense for Verizon to discontinue a discount only to replace it with something similar. One alleged representative even said that the sales staff usually aren't aware of discounts before they are officially announced.

Recommended Stories
Either way, if you are on the fence about leaving Verizon, you might want to wait around a bit and see if this rumor materializes. After all, Verizonhas one of the best networks in the US, which is why many people continue to stay with it despite its unpopular decisions.

We have asked Verizon for a comment and will report back if we get a response.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless