Verizon might soon make it up to customers for unwelcome changes
Verizon is reportedly planning to introduce a new loyalty discount.
Verizon has made a flurry of unwelcome changes recently. From raising prices to removing discounts and perks, the carrier appears hell-bent on getting you to pay more. That doesn't necessarily mean that it intends to drive customers away, and this may partly be a restructuring of how it operates.
Many Verizon customers were given loyalty discounts to convince them not to leave. This lowered their monthly bills, and based on word of mouth, the strategy was successful in getting disgruntled customers to stay.
Naturally, customers are simmering with anger, with many plotting to leave. Verizon doesn't seem to care, though, and doesn't intend to keep rates stable to retain price-sensitive customers. After all, high postpaid churn in Q1 and Q2 didn't drag down Verizon financially, which explains why it isn't afraid to lose even more customers.
This information was seemingly passed from a sales representative to a customer. Some suspect that it was just a tactic to retain the customer, since it makes no sense for Verizon to discontinue a discount only to replace it with something similar. One alleged representative even said that the sales staff usually aren't aware of discounts before they are officially announced.
That's why Verizon has caused something of an uprising, at least online, by revoking the loyalty discount. It doesn't help that many customers financed phones through the carrier after receiving the loyalty discount, so they can't leave without paying off their devices.
New loyalty discount coming
That's not to say Verizon has suddenly turned its back on what it views as unprofitable customers. Apparently, the company will soon introduce a new version of the loyalty discount. Everything is up in the air right now, but the new offer might end up being better than the current one.
So I called support because I was getting nowhere online and in chat. The supervisor I spoke to told me that the loyalty discount I had was old and Verizon is getting rid of those.
However he said there's potentially a new loyalty discount that might be happening, and that it could be as good or better than the previous one (I'm skeptical). But he said that details have not been confirmed so he could not disclose anything for sure.
—Oderint, Reddit user, August 2025
On the other hand, it's also possible that the discount will be worth less than it is now. In that case, customers would still be worse off, but at least they would still save on their monthly bill.
Either way, if you are on the fence about leaving Verizon, you might want to wait around a bit and see if this rumor materializes. After all, Verizonhas one of the best networks in the US, which is why many people continue to stay with it despite its unpopular decisions.
We have asked Verizon for a comment and will report back if we get a response.
