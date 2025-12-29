Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade promises big and small improvements you will love
Now that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally seeing a camera upgrade, what can you expect from it?
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to see a camera upgrade next year, which aims to improve the phone’s photography in multiple ways. A new report clarifies just what improvements you can hope to see on Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone, and whether it will be worth the buy just for the camera.
It’s been known for a while that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a wider aperture for its main camera on the back. In fact, this is the reason for Samsung reportedly bringing back a rear camera bump for the phone, as there just wasn’t enough space inside the chassis, which is said to be even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
According to a new report (translated source), the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to take photos with improved flare due to better lens coating, and will also capture skin tones slightly more accurately.
While it is definitely true that Samsung’s competitors, especially by Chinese phone makers, have much better cameras, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still takes amazing photos.
Yes, you can’t zoom in as much as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra while still retaining as much detail, but the photos are still a treat to look at when viewed normally. The issue of skin tone processing has also been pretty much resolved already, though I will admit that an improvement in low light photography is welcome.
I still believe that the next best upgrade that Samsung could introduce is bigger batteries on the Galaxy phones.
Better low light photography
It’s been known for a while that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a wider aperture for its main camera on the back. In fact, this is the reason for Samsung reportedly bringing back a rear camera bump for the phone, as there just wasn’t enough space inside the chassis, which is said to be even slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
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The wider aperture will let in more light, so the sensor gets more information to work with. This is expected to vastly improve low light photography on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, leading to photos with more detail in darker environments.
Better flare, coating, and skin tone processing
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra design. | Image credit — Android Headlines
According to a new report (translated source), the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to take photos with improved flare due to better lens coating, and will also capture skin tones slightly more accurately.
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The improved lens coating will further prevent light from streaking across the lens, or bouncing around inside the camera housing. You can expect photos with less blown out light sources. The phone will also apparently lessen, or completely remove, the issue of yellowed skin tones.
Do these upgrades make you want to get the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Yes, I've been waiting for this
37.33%
I was already getting one
17.49%
No, none of this is worth it for me
42.24%
Not a Samsung user
2.95%
Diminishing returns?
While it is definitely true that Samsung’s competitors, especially by Chinese phone makers, have much better cameras, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still takes amazing photos.
Yes, you can’t zoom in as much as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra while still retaining as much detail, but the photos are still a treat to look at when viewed normally. The issue of skin tone processing has also been pretty much resolved already, though I will admit that an improvement in low light photography is welcome.
However, I also feel like we’re hitting a point of diminishing returns when it comes to smartphone photography. These upgrades are welcome, obviously, but not really something that will sell these phones to many people.
I still believe that the next best upgrade that Samsung could introduce is bigger batteries on the Galaxy phones.
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