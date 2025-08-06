T-Mobile might be quietly rewarding loyal customers

T-Mobile



According to some T-Mobile has quietly rolled out a new "loyalty" team. One Reddit user explained how it works when you try to cancel your plan: According to some users online has quietly rolled out a new "loyalty" team. One Reddit user explained how it works when you try to cancel your plan:





– JcAo2012, Reddit, August 2025

Basically, the more persistent you are, the better the deal you might get. And this isn't just a one-off story. Other Redditors are chiming in with more specific info on how the system works and which plans are eligible.



– throwmeuhwaypls, Reddit, August 2025

So if you are on one of T-Mobile 's higher-tier plans, you might be able to score the better deal – but it seems you'll need to get a manager or coach involved for the bigger discount. The system appears to be case-by-case, though.



Some users already say these offers were enough to convince them to stick around.



– risenOfficial, Reddit, August 2025



– billythabeast, Reddit, August 2025

Still, it's worth noting that not everyone is guaranteed the same deal. From what people are sharing, it likely depends on your plan, how long you've been a customer, and even who you happen to speak with. Some reps are more generous than others, as we've seen before. Still, it's worth noting that not everyone is guaranteed the same deal. From what people are sharing, it likely depends on your plan, how long you've been a customer, and even who you happen to speak with. Some reps are more generous than others, as we've seen before.





Also, let's be real: this doesn't quite feel like a "thank you for being loyal" discount – it is more of a "please don't leave us just yet" kind of deal.