$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

T-Mobile might be quietly rewarding loyal customers

If you know how to ask.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
A photo of a hand holding a phone with T-Mobile's logo on the display.
T-Mobile might be playing the loyalty game better than Verizon right now. While Big Red is upsetting its long-time customers by slashing loyalty discounts, T-Mobile seems to be trying the opposite approach – and it might actually be working.

According to some users online, T-Mobile has quietly rolled out a new "loyalty" team. One Reddit user explained how it works when you try to cancel your plan:

TMobile has a new "loyalty" team (think OG retention) who if you try to cancel will attempt to unpack the value of your plan, etc. keep pushing and they'll offer a $10/6 month credit, and if you push hard enough their reps have a $20/12 month offer they can apply. Just gotta finesse it a bit. Source: I'm a former employee, have friends who coach the loyalty reps, and got the offer a week or so ago.

– JcAo2012, Reddit, August 2025

Basically, the more persistent you are, the better the deal you might get. And this isn't just a one-off story. Other Redditors are chiming in with more specific info on how the system works and which plans are eligible.

12/20 is for plus, next, and beyond. 10/6 is for everyone but only coaches and managers can apply 12/20.
– throwmeuhwaypls, Reddit, August 2025

So if you are on one of T-Mobile's higher-tier plans, you might be able to score the better deal – but it seems you'll need to get a manager or coach involved for the bigger discount. The system appears to be case-by-case, though.

Some users already say these offers were enough to convince them to stick around.

I have Go5G plus and was about to switch to Visible but then they gave me a $20 credit for 12 months offer!
– risenOfficial, Reddit, August 2025

I managed to get $40 off for 12 months.

– billythabeast, Reddit, August 2025

Still, it's worth noting that not everyone is guaranteed the same deal. From what people are sharing, it likely depends on your plan, how long you've been a customer, and even who you happen to speak with. Some reps are more generous than others, as we've seen before.

Would a loyalty offer like this be enough to make you stay with your carrier?

Vote View Result

Also, let's be real: this doesn't quite feel like a "thank you for being loyal" discount – it is more of a "please don't leave us just yet" kind of deal.

Recommended Stories
However, if you are thinking of switching, it might be worth testing the waters. Tell them you are considering canceling and if you are persistent and clear that you are after a loyalty deal, presumably you might get anywhere from $10/month for six months to $20/month for a year.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless