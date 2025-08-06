T-Mobile might be quietly rewarding loyal customers
If you know how to ask.
T-Mobile might be playing the loyalty game better than Verizon right now. While Big Red is upsetting its long-time customers by slashing loyalty discounts, T-Mobile seems to be trying the opposite approach – and it might actually be working.
According to some users online, T-Mobile has quietly rolled out a new "loyalty" team. One Reddit user explained how it works when you try to cancel your plan:
Basically, the more persistent you are, the better the deal you might get. And this isn't just a one-off story. Other Redditors are chiming in with more specific info on how the system works and which plans are eligible.
Some users already say these offers were enough to convince them to stick around.
Still, it's worth noting that not everyone is guaranteed the same deal. From what people are sharing, it likely depends on your plan, how long you've been a customer, and even who you happen to speak with. Some reps are more generous than others, as we've seen before.
Also, let's be real: this doesn't quite feel like a "thank you for being loyal" discount – it is more of a "please don't leave us just yet" kind of deal.
Maybe this is one of the ways T-Mobile keeps its churn low – and its growth numbers high. Meanwhile, loyal T-Mobile users also point to solid coverage, speedy 5G, and other perks as reasons they are sticking around.
TMobile has a new "loyalty" team (think OG retention) who if you try to cancel will attempt to unpack the value of your plan, etc. keep pushing and they'll offer a $10/6 month credit, and if you push hard enough their reps have a $20/12 month offer they can apply. Just gotta finesse it a bit. Source: I'm a former employee, have friends who coach the loyalty reps, and got the offer a week or so ago.
– JcAo2012, Reddit, August 2025
12/20 is for plus, next, and beyond. 10/6 is for everyone but only coaches and managers can apply 12/20.
– throwmeuhwaypls, Reddit, August 2025
So if you are on one of T-Mobile's higher-tier plans, you might be able to score the better deal – but it seems you'll need to get a manager or coach involved for the bigger discount. The system appears to be case-by-case, though.
I have Go5G plus and was about to switch to Visible but then they gave me a $20 credit for 12 months offer!
– risenOfficial, Reddit, August 2025
I managed to get $40 off for 12 months.
– billythabeast, Reddit, August 2025
However, if you are thinking of switching, it might be worth testing the waters. Tell them you are considering canceling and if you are persistent and clear that you are after a loyalty deal, presumably you might get anywhere from $10/month for six months to $20/month for a year.
