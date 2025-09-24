Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon





–Dave Bolan, Dell’Oro Group director, September 2025



He also conducted a speed test on his He also conducted a speed test on his Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra while connected to the 3700 MHz band. The phone achieved a download speed of 977 Mbps.









AT&T has also been moving its customers to its 5G SA network, and has confirmed that Apple's new watch will be supported by RedCap. has also been moving its customers to its 5G SA network, and has confirmed that Apple's new watch will be supported by RedCap.





As a customer, does it matter if your carrier offers 5G SA? Of course, I want real 5G. No, NSA 5G is fast enough for me. I'd surely be impressed if my carrier were five years ahead. Of course, I want real 5G. 75% No, NSA 5G is fast enough for me. 25% I'd surely be impressed if my carrier were five years ahead. 0%



Verizon and AT&T customers should expect better download and upload speeds and improved latency after 5G SA activation in their area. In addition to RedCap, 5G SA also paves the way for



Recommended Stories Verizon and AT&T have only now started migrating customers to 5G SA, so it could be a while before we see them offering 5G Advanced. Nonetheless, customers should expect a better connectivity experience, given that native 5G brings benefits not available with non-standalone (NSA) 5G. andcustomers should expect better download and upload speeds and improved latency after 5G SA activation in their area. In addition to RedCap, 5G SA also paves the way for network slicing . It's also the precursor to 5G Advanced, which is a faster and more reliable version of 5G. T-Mobile deployed 5G Advanced across the US in April.andhave only now started migrating customers to 5G SA, so it could be a while before we see them offering 5G Advanced. Nonetheless, customers should expect a better connectivity experience, given that native 5G brings benefits not available with non-standalone (NSA) 5G.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!