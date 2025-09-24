Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

It took five years, but real 5G competition between T-Mobile and Verizon has finally kicked off.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service
Verizon 5G SA
Some Verizon customers can now enjoy pure 5G, as a new report says the company has switched on standalone 5G (5G SA) for customers in one state.

T-Mobile was the only company to kick off its 5G deployment without reliance on 4G in 2020. This kind of 5G is called 5G SA, and it unlocks a lot of new capabilities. Verizon and AT&T, on the other hand, leveraged legacy 4G assets to quickly bring 5G to their customers.

The two have been steadily transitioning to 5G SA, but enterprise customers got the first dibs. Verizon is now turning on 5G SA for household customers, per Fierce Wireless.

Market research firm Dell’Oro Group's director Dave Bolan says that Verizon's 5G SA has been live for consumers in Redwood City, California, since at least September 18.

Apple's 2025 smartwatch lineup may have compelled Verizon to speed up the deployment. The Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3, which went on sale on September 19, are among the first smartwatches to support Reduced Capability (RedCap) 5G. It's a scaled-down version of 5G for wearables, but can only be offered on a 5G SA network.

Verizon previously said that Apple watches on its network would support RedCap capabilities.

Bolan added that 5G SA was running on two frequency bands, which should allow Verizon users to enjoy wide 5G coverage. In areas with no 5G SA, the watches will fall back to LTE.

I have seen 5G SA available on the 3700 MHz mid-band spectrum as well as in the 850 MHz band, giving wide coverage for the new 5G Smartwatches by Apple. Of course, the watches also have LTE and can still operate where there is no 5G SA coverage.
–Dave Bolan, Dell’Oro Group director, September 2025

He also conducted a speed test on his Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra while connected to the 3700 MHz band. The phone achieved a download speed of 977 Mbps.



AT&T has also been moving its customers to its 5G SA network, and has confirmed that Apple's new watch will be supported by RedCap.

As a customer, does it matter if your carrier offers 5G SA?

Vote View Result


Verizon and AT&T customers should expect better download and upload speeds and improved latency after 5G SA activation in their area. In addition to RedCap, 5G SA also paves the way for network slicing. It's also the precursor to 5G Advanced, which is a faster and more reliable version of 5G. T-Mobile deployed 5G Advanced across the US in April.

Recommended Stories
Verizon and AT&T have only now started migrating customers to 5G SA, so it could be a while before we see them offering 5G Advanced. Nonetheless, customers should expect a better connectivity experience, given that native 5G brings benefits not available with non-standalone (NSA) 5G.

Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Google is pushing its AI-powered age verification to more YouTube users

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Nutty rumor has Apple paying $1K for iPhone 13 Pro Max units to help sell the new iPhone 17 series

by Alan Friedman • 1

How can the iPhone 17 Pro be dumb and delicate yet still popular?

by Anam Hamid • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless