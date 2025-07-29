$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If Verizon and AT&T don't speed up, the US will hand Europe the 5G SA crown

The Old Continent is currently outpacing the United States in sheer standalone 5G network numbers.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Verizon 5G
AT&T and Verizon buildings.
For once, Europe may be ahead of the US. We told you how US users might enjoy 6G before those on the Old Continent, but as far as SA 5G (Standalone 5G) goes, things are different. US carriers need to step up!

We often talk about Standalone 5G here – and currently, it's only T-Mobile that offers it to its customers in the US. Think of SA 5G as the full version of 5G that works on its own network, built from the ground up, while regular 5G – often called non-standalone 5G (NSA) – still relies on older 4G infrastructure.

With SA 5G, everything runs on the newer, faster 5G tech, which means lower lag, better reliability, and the ability to support more advanced features like smart factories or self-driving cars. Regular 5G is mainly about fast download speeds but doesn't offer the full benefits of 5G's potential.

Have you heard of SA 5G?

Vote View Result


There's a recent report from research company Dell'Oro Group that's focused on the global rollout of standalone 5G (SA 5G) and how it's starting to pick up speed. According to the findings, this shift could lead to faster growth in the mobile network market, with the potential to expand even more as new technologies like generative AI and intelligent digital assistants demand constant, low-delay connections.

The report estimates that 70 mobile network operators (MNOs) across 39 countries have now deployed SA 5G. In 2025 alone, five new networks went live, including Orange in France, Romania, and Slovakia; Vodafone in Spain; and O2 in the Czech Republic. Dell'Oro also broke down the current numbers by region: five networks in North America, 26 in Europe, seven in the Middle East and Africa, 13 in Northeast Asia, 13 in Southeast Asia, and six in Latin America.

In 2025 alone, five new 5G SA networks were launched, including Orange in France, Romania, and Slovakia; Vodafone in Spain, and O2 in the Czech Republic. Regionally, we count five networks in North America, 26 in Europe, seven in the Middle East and Africa, 13 in Northeast Asia, 13 in Southeast Asia, and six in Latin America.

– Dell'Oro Group in a statement, July 2025

So far, many of these carriers are using SA 5G mainly for businesses and for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) – a type of internet service that uses 5G instead of traditional cables to deliver home internet. However, Dell'Oro expects that more mobile providers will soon start offering SA 5G directly to regular consumers.

Recommended Stories
In the United States, Verizon has suggested it has a nationwide SA 5G network already in place, pointing to its support for emergency response services that require strong, reliable coverage. Verizon didn't comment for Fierce Network on which companies are currently using its new 5G tools, like the ability to customize parts of the network for specific tasks (a concept known as network slicing).

AT&T's progress is less clear. Dell'Oro and reporters have asked the company how far its SA 5G network reaches, but no specific details have been shared yet.

Be it as it may, the good news is that more updates are expected as US carriers continue to expand and clarify their standalone 5G rollouts: the future is coming.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 4

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Samsung expected to stop debuting the newest iteration of Android with the Galaxy S series
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless